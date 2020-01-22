Menu
Busted fan's plea after cheating video

22nd Jan 2020 9:10 AM

Earlier in the week, a viral video of a man looking as guilty as a dog who just ripped up your lounge room after being caught kissing a woman did the rounds on social media.

The pair were caught on the big screen having a smooch at Barcelona's clash against Delfin in Ecuador. The man then hastily separated and looked on in despair the moment he realised he was being broadcast around the globe.

The man was later identified as Deyvi Andrade, who came out admitting to the blunder as he deleted his personal social media accounts.

The Metro UK reported Mr Andrade pleaded to his partner to take him back after the video clocked over 26 million views over 72 hours.

"If it was a woman was in my place what would you do?" he said, translated from Spanish.

"Various videos have been circulating of unfaithful women but they haven't been made fun of as much as me. I hope you never have to be in my position. I'm going to defend my honour and my pride as a man until the end…

"I am really sorry and this is why I've come out in public to comment on this nonsense, so I can ask (my partner) to forgive me.

"I'm so confused but I want to get you back."

Papers immediately began ribbing the busted soul, with Mexican publication Record going particularly hard: "If you're thinking of cheating on your other half, a football match in a stadium with thousands of people in the stands and millions more watching on TV would be the last place you'd go…unless you're this nice Barcelona SC fan in Ecuador."

