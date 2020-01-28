Busy Australia Day for police

Police had a busy Australia Day, with eight public nuisance offences, and three people have been charged with drink driving in the past week.

Busy Australia Day

AUSTRALIA DAY was busy for Whitsunday Police who issued eight infringement notices for public nuisance offences in the Airlie Beach Main Street, on Sunday, January 26, and the early hours of Monday, January 27.

A 33-year-old Cannonvale woman was arrested at about 12.20am, on January 26, and taken to the watch house, after she was seen jumping on cars in the Main Street.

All eight people ended up in the watch house and being issued with infringement notices, which bring an $800 fine.

“Most incidents were associated with Australia Day festivities,” Sergeant Barry Haran said.

“People are stepping over the line and using the festivities as an excuse to play up.”

Motorbike accident

A 32-YEAR-OLD Cannonvale man came off his motorbike, at Cannon Valley, on January 26.

Police attended, at 6pm, and took a blood sample, which was sent for analysis.

Enquiries are continuing.

Drink driving

THREE drink drivers have been charged in the past week after being intercepted by police on Shute Harbour Road, Airlie Beach.

Between January 21 and January 25, a 25-year-old woman from Cannonvale recorded a BAC of 0.083, a 35-year-old man from Sydney recorded a BAC of 0.089 and a 33-year-old woman from Brisbane recorded a BAC of 0.059.

All three will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court at a later date.

Wrestled with police

A 25-YEAR-OLD Townsville man will front Proserpine Magistrates Court on February 17, after wrestling with police in the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct.

Police were called to Domino’s Pizza, at 11.30pm, on January 25, where the man was threatening to assault staff, so they approached him and he wrestled with them.

He tried to assault a police officer, so he was arrested and taken to the watch house and charged with serious assault and public nuisance.