‘Busy dealer’ trafficked drugs to fuel his own addiction

A “BUSY street-level dealer” from Bowen who was trafficking drugs to pay for his own addiction was found to have attempted to supply drugs almost 100 times.

Kyle Robin McTackett, 22, pleaded guilty to 18 charges in Bowen District Court, including trafficking marijuana from March 2018 until May 2019, supplying dangerous drugs and producing dangerous drugs.

Police executed a warrant on a Bowen property on May 3, 2019, where McTackett was living at the time, where they noticed a hydroponic marijuana crop being grown in a room next to his bedroom, according to the facts of the case read to the court by Judge Gregory Lynham.

The court heard the hydroponic setup was “quite sophisticated” with insulated lined walls, power packs, watering system and ducting.

Judge Lynham said a woman at the property made admissions it was hers, however photos on McTackett’s iPad showed multiple photos of plants in production some time before the warrant was issued.

Crown Prosecutor Monique Sheppard said investigations into McTackett’s phone and message services revealed he was a “busy, street-level dealer in cannabis”.

Over the 14 month trafficking period, Ms Sheppard said there were 33 drug supplies and up to 92 attempts to supply.

Ms Sheppard said McTackett was “obviously motivated by profit”, referring to a message McTackett sent to a potential buyer, which said he was “just making money”.

McTackett also faced 11 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, the most serious being 3.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Defence lawyer Frank Richards said McTackett was “born to a broken home”, however had a good record of employment and a “stable productive relationship”.

Mr Ricards said McTackett had struggled with mental health, which had led him to be addicted to marijuana and, more recently, methamphetamines.

He said there was very little profit made from the trafficking, with funds returning to fuel his own drug addiction.

Mr Richards said McTackett had spent a large portion of the trafficking period in Townsville estranged from his family.

In sentencing, Judge Lynham considered McTackett’s previous criminal history, including a 2015 sentencing for trafficking marijuana.

“The simple reality is if you don’t do something about the drugs, you will reoffend,” he said.

“You are fortunate to have family here to support you, make sure you repay them by never touching drugs again – or I promise you, you will lose them.”

McTackett received a total of 18 jail sentences ranging from three months to three years, all to be served concurrently.

His parole was set for December 24 this year.