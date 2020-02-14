Menu
Bowen police have had a busy week. (Photo: AAP Image/James Ross).
News

'Wanted man' arrested, accused of multiple offences

Anna Wall
14th Feb 2020 5:17 PM
IT HAS been a busy week for Bowen police with a series of incidents including an anti-Adani protest and a man charged for allegedly stealing vehicles.

PROTESTER CHAINED TO CATTLE GRID

An anti-Adani protester allegedly chained himself to a cattle grid at Mt Coolon about 150km west of Collinsville about 6:50am this morning.

The 65 year-old man from Victoria was allegedly blocking crews from going to work.

The man was arrested and charged with blocking a roadway and contravening police direction.

He will appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on March 3.

DRINK DRIVER CHARGED

At 11:16pm on February 13, a 28-year-old woman was pulled over while police were conducting RBTs on Tollington Road.

The Bowen resident allegedly recorded a BAC of more than twice the legal limit of 0.126 per cent.

The woman will appear at Bowen Magistrates Court on March 10.

"WANTED MAN" ARRESTED

At 10:15am on February 12, a 30-year-old Cairns man was arrested and charged with multiple offences including stealing vehicles and property-related crimes allegedly committed in Bowen and Cairns.

Police were conducting inquiries at a Williams Street premises in relation to a stolen vehicle when the man allegedly escaped through a window and over a fence.

Police say he then stole another vehicle from a Powell Street address.

The man allegedly stole the black commodore and travelled north before he was apprehended as a result of a traffic crash near Ayr.

The man was charged with multiple offences and outstanding property-related offences from Bowen and Cairns.

He was remanded in custody and will appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on February 25.

