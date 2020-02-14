'Wanted man' arrested, accused of multiple offences
IT HAS been a busy week for Bowen police with a series of incidents including an anti-Adani protest and a man charged for allegedly stealing vehicles.
PROTESTER CHAINED TO CATTLE GRID
An anti-Adani protester allegedly chained himself to a cattle grid at Mt Coolon about 150km west of Collinsville about 6:50am this morning.
The 65 year-old man from Victoria was allegedly blocking crews from going to work.
The man was arrested and charged with blocking a roadway and contravening police direction.
He will appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on March 3.
DRINK DRIVER CHARGED
At 11:16pm on February 13, a 28-year-old woman was pulled over while police were conducting RBTs on Tollington Road.
The Bowen resident allegedly recorded a BAC of more than twice the legal limit of 0.126 per cent.
The woman will appear at Bowen Magistrates Court on March 10.
"WANTED MAN" ARRESTED
At 10:15am on February 12, a 30-year-old Cairns man was arrested and charged with multiple offences including stealing vehicles and property-related crimes allegedly committed in Bowen and Cairns.
Police were conducting inquiries at a Williams Street premises in relation to a stolen vehicle when the man allegedly escaped through a window and over a fence.
Police say he then stole another vehicle from a Powell Street address.
The man allegedly stole the black commodore and travelled north before he was apprehended as a result of a traffic crash near Ayr.
The man was charged with multiple offences and outstanding property-related offences from Bowen and Cairns.
He was remanded in custody and will appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on February 25.