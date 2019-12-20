Butcher celebrates 30 years in the game

Owner John Collins and manager Shane Little celebrate 30 years of being in business at the Downtown Butchery, in Proserpine's Main St.

WHEN John Collins took over the Downtown Butchery, in Proserpine, on December 17, 1989, rump steak was $5.90 a kilogram and pork chops were $3.95 a kilogram.

Despite big changes, Mr Collins – or ‘serge’ as he is known due to his father being the local police sergeant from 1967 to 1980 – still guarantees the quality of his meat and other products.

It is this dedication to quality that has resulted in his popular Main Street butchery standing the test of time and still being around 30 years later.

Mr Collins, who originally had partners in the business but bought them out about 10 years ago, said there had been good times but also ‘a lot of struggles over the years’.

“I have seen a lot of businesses come and go over the last 30 years,” Mr Collins, who has been a councillor since 2012 and is currently Deputy Mayor, said.

“I have always been a big promoter of shopping locally – there’s so many specialist stores in Proserpine and people need to support them to keep their doors open.”

When asked the secret of his success and longevity, Mr Collins was quick to respond.

“Great staff and good quality meat. We have always sold good quality products.”

Such is the quality of Downtown Butchery’s meat, they have sold all their 250 hams with just under a week still to go until Christmas.

Everything is made and prepared on the premises including bacon, ham and sausages, with their bacon winning a string of awards four years’ running, from 2014 through to 2017.

Mr Collins said the price of meat had tripled in the past two years due to the drought, which has made grain more expensive due to increased demand, as there is no grass to feed the animals.

He thanked his customers and his staff for contributing to the success of the business.

“Many thanks to the customers that have stood by us and supported us,” he said.

“And of course thanks to all the staff that have been employed here over the years, particularly long-time employee Shane Little, who has worked at the butchery for 20 years, and of course my family and wife Jill.

“I’m pretty impressed that we are still here,” Mr Collins quipped.

“Looking forward, thirty years is a long time, but now we are here looking back, it doesn’t seem that long!”