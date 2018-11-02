Butcher snags win

A BUTCHER with two stores in Cannonvale and one in Marian has taken out a major industry award.

Master Butchers Whitsunday was named the Retail Outstanding Achiever of the Year at the Australian Meat Industry Council's 2018 Queensland industry awards dinner in Brisbane on Saturday night.

Last year, the business was in the top five regional retailers at the same awards but this year came out as the number one in Queensland.

The business is owned by Don Cameron and Karen Rix, who have been operating their Cannonvale store in Stewart Dr since 2009. In 2014, the couple opened MBW on the Barbie in Whitsunday Shopping Centre. In May, they expanded further and opened MBW at Marian.

The multi-award winning business has taken out several Sausage King titles over the years. Their Italian Casalinga sausage won best continental sausage at the National Sausage King Championships in Adelaide in 2015.

Ms Rix said it had been an honour to win other awards but to take out the outstanding achiever award against other metropolitan and regional stores was by far their biggest achievement.

"We were in Brisbane for the presentation and it was a huge surprise and very exciting,” she said. Mr Cameron, who has been a butcher since he was 16, praised the staff at the three stores for their efforts. He also said it was customers' ongoing support that ensured the continued success of the business.

"By processing the meat locally, we are able to create more jobs,” he said.

"It's all about locals supporting locals.''

The AMIC's member services officer visits each of the stores in Queensland at least once or twice a year.

His observations, along with a submission by the business and the views of an overall judge, are all used to determine the winners, based on a set criteria.