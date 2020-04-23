Buy WHO-grade sanitiser and help frontline workers

Mike Smith, founder of Zero Co, has an ambitious goal to eliminate single-use plastics in Aussie households.

BYRON Bay company Zero Co has launched a new product: a 5L bottle of sanitiser called the SOS (the Super Oversized Sanitiser).

The product comes with an extra: every time someone buys a bottle, a 1L bottle is donated to an organisation to support frontline workers at hospitals, schools, child care centres and nursing homes.

The company was about to launch their new range of cleaning products in re-usable bottles made from re-purposed plastic, but the pandemic crisis meant that the launch has been delayed and the company has partnered with one of their clients to offer WHO-grade sanitiser.

Zero Co CEO Mike Smith said the idea came from demand for sanitiser.

"A whole bunch of customers, people who supported out Kickstarter campaign, emailed us asking if there was any way we could get some hand sanitiser out to them because of the shortage at supermarkets," he said.

"Nobody was able to supply us with any because of the shortage, but one of our customers emailed us saying that her brewery in Geelong, Victoria, had capacity to produce some for us."

The SOS bottles are available from getsomeSOS.com and in a week have sold more than 3000 litres of the liquid WHO-grade sanitiser.

The Super Oversized Sanitiser (SOS) is a WHO-grade liquid sanitiser that comes in 5L packaging.

"We have donated 600 litres to 120 different organisations so far," Mr Smith said.

Some of the organisations benefited from the project in the Northern Rivers have been the Clunes and Bentley, Lismore, Coraki, and Goonellabah preschools, among others.

Mr Smith said some organisations around the country are waiting for further customers buying the product so they can benefit from the project too, but people are also able to buy sanitiser for organisations of their choice without having to purchase any for themselves.

"We will continue doing this only for the next couple of weeks, hopefully by the shortage will be over and we will be able to go back to our original project of cleaning products with re-usable plastic," he said.