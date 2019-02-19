Buzz around bee 'sew' great that group has shop in the bag

Whitsunday Councillor Jan Clifford and Boomerang Bags Whitsundays co-ordinator Barb Adamson at the sewing bee last Thursday morning.

A SEWING bee to help get more people interested in making fabric shopping bags locally has been hailed a success.

Boomerang Bags Whitsundays co-ordinator Barb Adamson was thrilled with how the groups's two-day sewing bee went last week.

The activity attracted eight new people keen to sew Boomerang Bags - which are given away, to be used as shopping bags instead of plastic bags.

Mrs Adamson said 55 of the Boomerang Bags were also swapped for plastic bags in trolleys that nearby shoppers were using over the two days.

"It was absolutely fantastic,” she said.

"I'm over the moon. I'm rapt because it was so good.

"It was just the most positive thing we've done all year.”

Mrs Adamson said people at the sewing bee not only stitched the bags, but were also involved in cutting out material to be made into future bags, as well as cutting squares of material to go to the printer for the Boomerang Bags logo which goes on each of the bags.

Labor candidate for Dawson Belinda Hassan was among those who dropped in to do some sewing and to check out what the group was all about.

The sewing bee on February 14 and 15 was so successful that Boomerang Bags Whitsundays has been offered the vacant shop in Whitsunday Shopping Centre to use for fortnightly sewing bees for as long as the shop is without a permanent tenant.

Sewing bees will now be held in the shop next to Australia Post every second Friday from 9am-1pm, starting on March 1.

The group is currently looking for more material.

Anyone who would like to donate old material that can be made into shopping bags can drop it into the shop when it is open or phone Mrs Adamson on 0458 525 700 to arrange for her to pick it up.