Buzzing away the fuzz

MEN around the country are sighing in relief as Movember came to an end, allowing them to finally rid themselves of the fuzz.

The Airlie Ambro Mobros were no exception and paramedic Chris Cranmer said he was "feeling a bit cooler” without his moustache.

"It's been a bit different with the heat. It all looked pretty horrendous by the end of it but we're happy to look a bit silly if it's going to shine a spotlight on men's health,” he said.

As well as a bit of relief from the heat, Mr Cranmer said he looked forward to enjoying a cup of coffee with out the residual foam clinging to his 'tache. The team, which raised more than $4500 for the charity, was blown away by all who made the effort to donate.

"The Whitsunday Lions Club donated $500, which we're grateful for, and we'd like to thank everyone else who donated - members of the community and our friends and family,” Mr Cranmer said.

The team celebrated its efforts with a few quiet drinks and communal shave. Mr Cranmer said it was something he'd like to do every year to raise awareness and funds for men's health.

"I may potentially start heckling other stations within the Queensland Ambulance Service to get involved,” he said.

For more information, or to slip in a last-minute donation, head to the Airlie Ambo's Mobros page https://au.movember. com/team/2327998?

To stay up to date with their progress, check out their facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ airlieambomos/