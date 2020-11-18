BY THE BOOTH: Burdekin battle between north and south

Burdekin MP Dale Last and ALP candidate Mike Brunker divided votes in this year's election race. Picture: Supplied

THE race for the Burdekin seat was a battle between the north and south as the two top contenders divided the electorate.

More than 30,000 Burdekin voters had their say in this year’s state election, which resulted in incumbent MP Dale Last securing his seat for another term.

However, data from the polls shows a large divide across the Burdekin with voters in the north supporting Mr Last and most southern areas giving ALP candidate Mike Brunker their number one vote.

Bowen voted strongly in favour of Mr Brunker, who will soon return to his position at the Whitsunday Regional Council table.

On the day, Mr Brunker secured more than 42 per cent of the Bowen vote compared to 34.18 per cent for Dale Last.

It was the same story at pre-polling in Bowen as Mr Brunker fell just shy of claiming 50 per cent of the votes.

Pre-polling in Moranbah also swung toward the ALP candidate who again secured just under half of the vote.

On first preference voting, Mr Brunker was also the favourite in Dysart, Merinda, Middlemount, Moranbah Central and Queens Beach.

However, in the northern parts of the electorate, voters swayed towards Mr Last for their number one vote.

He secured the majority in Ayr and Ayr East, Brandon, Clare, Cungulla, Giru, Home Hill, Jarvisfield, Kalamia, Nome and Woodstock.

Mr Last was also popular in the southern areas of Nebo and Clermont.

Voters in Collinsville were split as those who took to the polls early named Mr Brunker as their preferred candidate while on the day voters favoured Mr Last.

Glenden voters were divided between Mr Last and One Nation candidate Clive Remmer.

KAP candidate Sam Cox was popular in Ayr, Clare and Giru where he muscled Mr Brunker out for second spot.

NQ First candidate Carolyn Moriarty also toppled Mr Brunker at the Clermont booth.

More than 4700 residents had their say through a postal vote and 44.46 per cent of them gave Mr Last their top spot.