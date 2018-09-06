Bye-bye Betty the green sea turtle

BYE BETTY: About 60 locals gathered at Cannonvale to wave goodbye to Betty, the green sea turtle.

BETTY the juvenile green sea turtle was beached and covered in barnacles when concerned locals brought her in to Eco Barge's Whitsunday Turtle Rescue Centre on July 25.

Rescued from Cannonvale Beach, Betty was out of reach of the high tide, carrying a heavy barnacle load that made movement difficult.

On Saturday, a little more than five weeks later, Betty was rehabilitated and ready to be released back into her natural habitat.

Betty makes her way back into her natural habitat. Claudia Alp

Prior to the release, Eco Barge invited students in the region to go to Eco Barge HQ to learn about their programs, visit the turtles in care and learn what they can do to help out.

Then at 1:30pm, about 60 people assembled on Cannonvale beach to watch Betty's release and wave goodbye as she headed off into the wild.

Founding Chair of Eco Barge Clean Seas Inc, Libby Edge said all the turtle releases were exciting but being able to involve the community during Betty's release was a special moment.

"Releasing Betty from Cannonvale Beach is a wonderful way to have our local community feel the magic moment of watching a once sick sea turtle return to the ocean fit and healthy,” Ms Edge said.

Eco Barge founder Libby Edge with Betty the sea turtle and the Eco Barge Team on Cannonvale Beach. Claudia Alp

Eco Barge Clean Seas has been running the Whitsunday Turtle Rescue Centre since May 2013 and has provided care to more than 86 turtles to date.

There are five turtles in care, with most of the turtles suffering from float syndrome which means they are unable to dive down to reach their food source, leading to malnourishment, starvation and an increased risk of a boat strike.

More information on Eco Barge can be found on the website or via the Eco Barge Clean Seas Facebook page.