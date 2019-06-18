Bypass bind: Publican debates walking away

The Duke Of Edinburgh Hotel in Walkerston is one of the oldest pubs in the region. Current leaseholder Mark Laffin is worried about how the Walkerston Bypass will impact the pub.

WHEN the bypass goes in and the trucks leave town, Duke Of Edinburgh Hotel leaseholder Mark Laffin might go with them.

The $150 million Walkerston Bypass project will link the Peak Downs Highway and the southern end of Mackay Ring Road around Walkerston, re-directing heavy vehicles away from the local schools, retail stores and out of the town.

While a number of residents say the development can not come soon enough, Mr Laffin anticipates it will have a negative effect on his business.

"The passing traffic is a very big part of this business which wont be here anymore. We rely heavily on the passing traffic,” he said.

"People stop and buy a beer and use the toilet. That is a beer I won't sell (when the bypass is built).”

While the development won't benefit him, Mr Laffin is conflicted as he can see the positive effect it could have on the town.

"It's great for Walkerston but not good for business,” he said.

"I think it will have a massive impact on all of the businesses in Walkerston. Unfortunately it is something that has had to happen for safety in the town.”

With double trailers and loaded fuel tankers constantly driving up and down the main street, post office employee Jeanette Thompson said not having a bypass was a "safety issue” and it had reached a point where people could not cross the road.

She said it was especially dangerous because schools and the community's shopping hub flanked the major thoroughfare to the Bowen Basin.

"The sooner the better,” she said.

Walkerston resident James Kay has lived in the area about 10 years. Similarly to Mr Laffin, he thinks the development will be both positive and negative.

"I think it will affect local businesses,” he said. Despite this, Mr Kay said it was something the town really needed.

Now, Mr Laffin said he faced a decision. With an upcoming lease renewal on the cards, he must decide whether to stay or go.

"I've got on option on my lease and I am trying to work out if I will take up that option or let go,” he said.

When Mr Laffin spoke with the Daily Mercury he had not made the final decision yet. If he chooses the latter, he said he would commit his time to his other business Laffo's Bar and Pizzeria, which he runs with his wife Nicole Batzloff.