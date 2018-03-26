Menu
Login
News

Byron cop: 'I hit him as many times as I deemed reasonable'

Footage from A Current Affair of the police arrest at Lateen Lane, Byron Bay.
Footage from A Current Affair of the police arrest at Lateen Lane, Byron Bay. Contributed Channel 9
News Regional
by and Sam McKeith

A POLICE officer has defended beating a naked teenager with a baton in a Byron Bay lane, telling a public hearing the action was needed to restrain the "violent and confrontational" boy.　

The Law Enforcement Conduct Commission is currently probing whether four police officers used excessive force during the notorious altercation, which was caught on camera in the early hours of January 11, 2018.

The officers used OC spray, a taser, physical force and 19 baton strikes on the boy, leaving him with extreme bruising and a fractured rib.　

On Thursday, one of the officers involved, referred to for legal reasons as Officer E, said he used his taser on the boy, before repeatedly beating him with his baton while the victim was on the ground.

He told the hearing he thought the victim needed to be hit several times with the baton in order for it "to have the desired effect".　

 

"I was of the opinion that it required more than one (strike)," he told the court.　

"I hit him as many times as I deemed reasonable."　

Under questioning from counsel assisting the hearing, Terence Rowles, the officer conceded he didn't count how many times he hit the boy during the altercation.　

He also agreed he never told the "aggressive" victim why he was hitting him or asked him to "settle down" before using the baton.　

"He needed to be compliant, he needed to be restrained ... he was violent, he was confrontational," Officer E said.　

Earlier, footage of the victim being tasered by Officer E was played, showing the naked and unarmed boy screaming in pain and dropping to the ground while the officers yelled "roll over" at him.　

Officer E said he was forced to use his taser on the boy after another officer sprayed the boy twice with capsicum spray, which had no effect.　

"He was coming straight towards me, I deemed him to be a threat," he said.　

The hearing continues before Chief Commissioner Michael Adams. - NewsRegional

Related Items

Topics:  assault byron bay excessive force law enforcement conduct commission misconduct police public inquiry taser

News Corp Australia

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Palm Bay Resort reflects on Cyclone Debbie

Palm Bay Resort reflects on Cyclone Debbie

Helen Scott, from one of the only two island resorts operating in the Whitsundays post-cyclone, says she is constantly checking the cyclone watch.

Put in coma by post-cyclone illness

ROUGH SAILING: Tanya Bertram and Brett Young at Abell Point Marina in front of their yacht Haywire.

Brett Young weathered the storm, only for infection to strike.

Caravaners get together in Jubilee Pocket

CARAVAN CREW: Wind and rain failed to dampen the spirits of ACC members at their combined branch muster at Airlie Beach this month.

Caravaners get together in Jubilee Pocket.

Mainland resort listed for sale

FOR SALE: The Coral Sea Resort is expected to fetch $16m.

Mainland resort listed for sale.

Local Partners