Bystanders shut down woman’s racist rant

A woman who went on a foul racist tirade at a group of women in Melbourne has been shut down after a bystander intervened and told her most Australians did not share her views.

The woman was caught on camera telling off a group of young women for speaking to each other in a language other than English. She pointed her finger at the group and yelled: "Don't speak so loudly". The heated exchange was shared in a video posted to Reddit.

"This is an international city," one of the young women fired back.

"Oh shut up," the woman said before turning her back on the group. The young women then called her a "f***ing racist".

The woman was filmed telling a group of women to ‘speak English’. Picture: Romano16 via Reddit

‘Are you crazy?’ one of the women asked her. Picture: Romano16 via Reddit

"There's so many of you and you won't speak English," the woman said. "Speak English. If I went to your country to work I would learn the language."

One of the women in the group then asked her if she was "crazy".

A number of bystanders then intervened, with the woman yelling over them, "Oh that'd be right."

Someone can be heard dismissing the racist woman, telling the group not to listen to her.

"Don't listen. Don't listen. Because the majority of Australians and New Zealanders don't think like that," the onlooker said.

The video went viral on Reddit where it has been upvoted more than 3000 times and attracted more than 430 comments.

"Imagine being able to speak just one language and blaming others for speaking another one. It just shows how self-centred one can be," one person commented on the video.

"Kudos to the woman who spoke up at the end. That racist bully gets emboldened by not being challenged by people who she might perceive as her equals," another said.

"The more people of varying demographics challenge this type of behaviour, the more embarrassing and difficult it will be for them to spew their unpopular rhetoric."

Originally published as Bystanders shut down woman's racist rant