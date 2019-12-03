Cadbury shocker leaves parents furious

THE start of December means one thing - you can finally begin opening your advent calendar.

Behind each window lies a mini treat, usually chocolate, though 2019 has been the year people have become more adventurous with cheese or wine-filled delights.

It's a magical moment, especially for kids who wake each day wanting to tear into theirs the moment they get up.

But some kids in the UK have been robbed of that moment of joy after opening their Cadbury advent calendars on December 1 to discover there's nothing packed inside.

The Christmas horror story began unfolding on Twitter when one dad shared a photo of his son's calendar completely bare of chockie.

Parents have been sharing snaps of their ‘empty’ Cadbury advent calendars online. Picture: Twitter / Andrew Lamont

RELATED: Why Caramilk tastes different this time around

RELATED: Best ice cream list: Maxibon and Magnum in top spot

"My lad opened his advent Calendar and there's no chocolate," he wrote alongside a photo of the sad looking day one window.

"Opened the back and it's empty."

He accompanied the post with a second photo of the whole tray of 24 chocolates, unopened except for one, but all missing chocolate from its moulds.

"Cheers sons crying. Nice one."

It's not clear whether this chocolate crisis is affecting Australia, so news.com.au has contacted Cadbury for comment.

After closer inspection, many found the trays that were meant to be filled with chocolate were, in fact, bare. Picture: Twitter / Andrew Lamont

He's not the only "disappointed" parent who has discovered the product, which retails in Australia for $5, empty.

Hmmm Cadbury!? Advent calendar with no contents!?!! One very disappointed wee boy 😡 #cadbury Maybe someone could sort this for us? pic.twitter.com/NtRHuIzcVl — Dandelion Studio NI (@DandelionMoira) December 1, 2019

@CadburyUK is there a problem with the quiz for the Cadbury Heroes Advent Calendar? 2 disappointed little girls this morning ☹️ pic.twitter.com/vsBMhvK8j4 — Sally Cornfield (@sally_cornfield) December 1, 2019

So I opened the first door of the advent calendar earlier, only to find no chocolate. Took the whole thing out and discovered... THERE’S NO CHOCOLATE AT ALL 😭 whyyyyy @CadburyUK ??? #sendhelp #needchocolate #advent #cadbury pic.twitter.com/evJ2h2DY0q — Becky Walsh (@BeckyJWalsh3) December 1, 2019

When your little boy opens his @CadburyUK advent calendar and it’s EMPTY 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/ev1xFqWhpB — Emma Davies (@EmmaBittle) December 2, 2019

A spokesperson for Cadbury in the UK told the Manchester Evening News they were sorry for the problems with the much-loved advent calendars.

"We're sorry to hear about the issues some of our fans are facing with chocolate missing from inside the Cadbury Dairy Milk Advent Calendar, the Cadbury Heroes Advent Calendar and Cadbury Dairy Milk Santa's Workshop Advent Calendar and would like to reassure people that quality is of paramount importance to us.

"We encourage any customers who have received an advent calendar that is not up to standard to speak to our customer care team as soon as possible."

Cadbury Australia caused chaos earlier this year after bringing back its once limited-edition Caramilk block. Picture: Instagram

CHOCOLATE BACKLASH

Earlier this year, Cadbury UK copped flak over a sudden change to its recipe after 114 years, leaving people asking "why?"

The iconic brand changed the recipe of its original chocolate flavour to make it healthier, producing it with 30 per cent less sugar.

In the new chocolate bars, Cadbury replaced some of the sugar with a type of fibre that has the same structure to help keep its texture, which is key to the taste of the popular chocolate.

But the change prompted Cadbury lovers to vent their frustration on social media, with many branding it the "change no one asked for".

"No one: … Cadbury: let's make a healthier chocolate bar for people to eat all in one go and pretend they don't," one Facebook user said.

"No way … I like it as it is. If I wanted a healthier option I just wouldn't eat it. Sad times," another added.

The brand is soon releasing a Twirl edition of a Caramilk bar. Picture: Twitter

"WHAT HAS SOCIETY COME TO?" a clearly disappointed fan said.

"Message to Cadbury's … If it ain't broke, don't fix it!"

"No. If I want to get fat give me all the calories stop taking out the sugar."

CARAMILK CHAOS

Here in Australia, the company has been enjoying huge success with its permanent return of the Caramilk block, a white chocolate and caramel flavoured hybrid.

When it appeared back on shelves in September, loyal lovers flocked to get their hands on the bars, causing it to sell out.

The $4.80 blocks became available on eBay for crazy figures, and as a result, Cadbury Australia responded by turning another recognisable bar - the Twirl - into a Caramilk offering.