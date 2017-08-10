24°
News

Cafe a satisfying stop

10th Aug 2017 12:00 PM
FOOD GALORE: Letitia Shergold, Daniel Torres and staff Brad Shergold and Sean McGill.
FOOD GALORE: Letitia Shergold, Daniel Torres and staff Brad Shergold and Sean McGill. Peter Carruthers

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE head chef of Cracka Dawn, a newly opened takeaway in Cannonvale, has said there's nowhere he'd rather be than the Whitsundays.

Daniel Torres, also co-owner of Cracka Dawn, was born in Peru, but after 10 years in Australia, he now calls the Whitsundays home.

Mr Torres, who has always loved cooking, working with new ingredients and trying new blends and recipes, said he was enjoying working for the busy Cannonvale take-away.

Trained as a pastry chef and cook, he relishes the chance to blend his own sauces, injecting a few personalised special ingredients, and creating his own home-made fillings for the pies and sausage rolls.

Mr Torres said the main aim at Cracka Dawn was to "fulfil every need we can in customer service”.

"The people come because it's good food and it's friendly,” he said.

Mr Torres said the takeaway was known for its "great, smooth but strong” coffee, adding 30kg of coffee had so far been used weekly since Cracka Dawn opened seven weeks ago.

"It's an original blend,” he said. "A lot of people go for the coffee, and I think you definitely need a good coffee to start the day.”

Cracka Dawn specialises in a range of breakfast and lunch options, from fried chicken dishes, pasta, burgers, fish, sandwiches, wraps, pies to sausage rolls.

Gluten-free choices are offered, and customer favourites include lamb tzatziki wraps, chicken schnitzel rolls and crumb steak rolls with onion gravy and fries.

Cracka Dawn is open from 6am Monday to Saturday, in the Whitsunday Shopping Centre, next to the pharmacy.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cracka dawn

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Consultants nominated for national award

Consultants nominated for national award

FOUR members of Community Solutions have been nominated for the National Employment Services Association Employment Consultant of the Year Award.

Volunteers clean up beaches after cyclone

REMOVED: Some of the post-cyclone marine debris cleared by Eco Barge Clean Seas.

A mammoth clean up has taken place.

Majestic mammals are 'something else'

AMAZING IMAGE: This fantastic photograph of a whale and calf was taken in Tonga by Whitsunday photographer Brooke Miles.

Brooke Miles is passionate about ocean photography.

Airlie lagoon to be open at the end of August

The Airlie Beach lagoon is filling up with water and will open to the public later this month.

Airlie lagoon to be open at the end of August.

Local Partners

Volunteer spirit lifts 2017 event

Airlie Beach Race Week would not be possible without the tireless work of its volunteers.

Bowen to Walk Through Time

SUSSIE FLICK: Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman in a scene from the movie Australia.

A treat is in store at Bowen Soundshell.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

THE grande dame of rock’n’roll Stevie Nicks has extended her 24 Karat Gold tour to Australia and she is bringing a very special guest with her.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

The Bachelor recap: Going Dutch, moulding hands and drama

“I reckon something crazy will happen this week.”

MOVIE REVIEW: Valerian is a hot mess

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne in a scene from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

LUC Besson paints a beautiful backdrop, but sci-fi film falls flat.

What's on the big screen this week

Al Gore giving his updated presentation in Houston, Texas in An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power.

AL GORE returns with his climate change sequel.

‘How dare you’: Stefanovic rips into Diana's royal butler

Today host bristles as butler criticizes Kate Midleton.

Galbraith Park Estate - Now Selling

Stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready ... $225,000 ...

The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready for sale and this limited land release of only 10 allotments is expected to sell fast. The land...

Abell Point Marina Berth $75,000 + GST

Berth B22 Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach 4802

Residential Land Berth your boat in the recently updated Abell Point Marina at a ... $75,000 + GST

Berth your boat in the recently updated Abell Point Marina at a very affordable price. With top class Marina facilities, restaurants, bars and car parking all...

Flat 3153sqm - more than enough room

Lot 41 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Located minutes away from it all, this flat and usable block is ... $210,000

Located minutes away from it all, this flat and usable block is perfect for buyers that need a larger than average block for a large house, shed and pool. Only...

91 year Marina Berth Lease up for grabs

Berth F21 Port of Airlie, Airlie Beach 4802

Residential Land Looking for a new home for your boat? Tired of busy boat ... $179,500

Looking for a new home for your boat? Tired of busy boat ramps? Is the boat taking up too much space at home? If so, we are offering a great long term opportunity...

A huge price reduction - Now is the time to buy in Regatta Waters

Lot 6 Spyglass Road, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Land in this street has never been so affordable. You will need ... $179,500

Land in this street has never been so affordable. You will need to be quick to inspect what we feel is the best positioned vacant block left in the...

ABSOLUTE BARGAIN, MUST SELL SO MAKE US AN OFFER!!!!

13 Warruga Street, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block ... $89,000

Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block of land with sea views for less than $100,000? Make no mistake, our owner is serious and wants this block...

A well located one acre block backing onto bushland

4 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Brand new to the market, this 4126sqm block allows the buyer plenty ... $187,500

Brand new to the market, this 4126sqm block allows the buyer plenty of area to build the dream home in a ultra convenient location. The land offers a large parcel...

Large Vacant Block Urgent sale

4 Irrewaddy Way, Jubilee Pocket 4802

Residential Land This motivated owner understands the current market and has priced this large ... $145,000

This motivated owner understands the current market and has priced this large 812m2 block of land to sell quickly. Situated in a nice quiet location, close to the...

Positioned Perfectly with Breathtaking Ocean and Island Views!

48 and 48A / 5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $345,000

Two units for the price of one, This dual key apartment is every investors dream! This light and airy apartment is the perfect location where you can enjoy...

Dream Home With Ocean Views

9 Pepperberry Lane, Cannon Valley 4800

House 5 3 2 $1,100,000

Don't look any further, this is the one! This acreage property will tick so many boxes for any buyer searching for a spacious home with ocean views,pool and space...

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Power couple's real estate app helps people buy a home

Alisha and Zac Goodman, founders of Mackay tech start-up Brixn, which will help home buyer navigate the journey to home ownership.

Make way for Mackay's newest tech start up

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!