Cafe a satisfying stop

THE head chef of Cracka Dawn, a newly opened takeaway in Cannonvale, has said there's nowhere he'd rather be than the Whitsundays.

Daniel Torres, also co-owner of Cracka Dawn, was born in Peru, but after 10 years in Australia, he now calls the Whitsundays home.

Mr Torres, who has always loved cooking, working with new ingredients and trying new blends and recipes, said he was enjoying working for the busy Cannonvale take-away.

Trained as a pastry chef and cook, he relishes the chance to blend his own sauces, injecting a few personalised special ingredients, and creating his own home-made fillings for the pies and sausage rolls.

Mr Torres said the main aim at Cracka Dawn was to "fulfil every need we can in customer service”.

"The people come because it's good food and it's friendly,” he said.

Mr Torres said the takeaway was known for its "great, smooth but strong” coffee, adding 30kg of coffee had so far been used weekly since Cracka Dawn opened seven weeks ago.

"It's an original blend,” he said. "A lot of people go for the coffee, and I think you definitely need a good coffee to start the day.”

Cracka Dawn specialises in a range of breakfast and lunch options, from fried chicken dishes, pasta, burgers, fish, sandwiches, wraps, pies to sausage rolls.

Gluten-free choices are offered, and customer favourites include lamb tzatziki wraps, chicken schnitzel rolls and crumb steak rolls with onion gravy and fries.

Cracka Dawn is open from 6am Monday to Saturday, in the Whitsunday Shopping Centre, next to the pharmacy.