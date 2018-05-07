Cafe closures on Labour Day an 'ordinary' look for Airlie

Forty-year Whitsunday local Wolfgang Keepke with the member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan on Airlie Esplanade on Monday afternoon.

SLOW foot traffic in Airlie Beach on a day when an influx of driving holiday makers from Townsville and Mackay would be expected has been blamed on increased penalty rates for hospitality workers and reduced confidence.

Speaking from the Sidewalk Cafe, new business owner, James Dart after making the decision to close soon after lunch on the Labour Day long weekend said the cost of wages was a factor.

"It was, that and the fact that everyone else was closed,” he said.

"People attract people and it (business) died down after lunch so we made the call to shut up shop.”

From July 1 last year certain penalty rates in the hospitality, restaurant, fast food, retail and pharmacy awards changed.

For permanent full- time and part- time employees in the restaurant sector penalty rates were reduced from 250 to 225 per cent.

On Friday Mr Dart said he had a "really good day” of trading but didn't make any money.

"It just all went on staff,” he said.

Many cafes and restaurants trading from the Airlie Beach strip were closed today and Mr Dart said his business was forced to follow suit.

"I don't actually see the other restaurants as competition, I see us all forming hub which benefits everyone.”

But it didn't operate like that when many are closed, he said.

Whitsunday local for 40 years and Hamilton Island property owner, Wolfgang Keepe said it was a "terrible” situation.

"I came down here a long time ago and invested in the area but since 2007 business has not picked up,” he said.

"From 10 years ago we are not even half way back up.”

Mr Keepe blamed a lack of confidence for the sluggish growth.

Member for Whitsunday, Jason Costigan said the premature closure and failure to open for evening trading was "not a good look for the town”.

"I don't want to talk the town down but its not a good look to have our popular restaurant and eateries closed up because of penalty rates,” he said.

"We have got people from Mackay and Townsville that love coming to Airlie Beach for the long weekend... and it looks ordinary.

"We say we are open for business but in reality that is not quite right.”