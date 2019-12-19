Cafe leaps into action to make Christmas miracles

GIVING BACK: Fat Frog Beach Cafe's Hannah Raiteri and Whitsunday Counselling and Support Service's Keely O'Hara were excited to have so many generous donations from the Whitsunday community

A WHITSUNDAY cafe has been overwhelmed by the generosity of the community after they were inundated with presents for their donation Christmas gift tree.

More than 40 gifts were collected in total by the Fat Frog Beach Cafe in Cannonvale, with all of the donations going directly to Whitsunday Counselling and Support.

Fat Frog Beach Cafe’s Hannah Raiteri said the gift tree was the brainchild of cafe owner, Naomi McKinnon, with the whole team and community quickly getting behind it.

She said the donations came from regular customers, caffeine fanatics, tourists on holidays and even people who ‘we had never seen before’.

Fat Frog Beach Cafe's Mya Mclellan, Jorge Montes, and Whitsunday Counselling and Support Service's Felicity Hutchison, Poppy Annear, Keely O'Hara and Fat Frog Beach Cafe's Hannah Raiteri were excited to have so many generous donations from the Whitsunday community.

“It happened so quickly, we had it out for less than two weeks and people were so generous, we were blown away,’ she said.

“It was the bosses idea, Naomi, she has teenage children and she understands how much a present would mean to a family who is struggling around Christmas, and this is a way those children won’t miss out.”

The cafe team decided the best way to make sure a child got a ‘present they would love’ was to specify age and gender on a tag, and let the community decide on an appropriate gift.

The age ranges were 0-5, 5-10 and 10 plus, making sure every child would be catered for.

“The children will definitely find something that suits them,” Ms Raiteri said.

“We were even spoiled and everyone who donated did an absolutely amazing job of wrapping the presents, so they even look fantastic to match.

The cafe said the response has been so good, they expect to run it every year in the future.

Representatives of Whitsunday Counselling and Support were extremely grateful and appreciative when they arrived to collect the donations.

They were looking forward to being able to give the donations to local families who needed a helping hand this Christmas.