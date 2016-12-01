Cafe loves customers

IT IS not every day you can walk into a cafe and be greeted by name, that is unless you are a Luv a Coffee customer.

Building a personal relationship with customers is key to the local cafe's growth which has maintained a strong customer base since opening two years ago.

Luv a Coffee assistant manager Therese Kelley said the team were a tight-knit bubbly group.

"We do try very hard to have a good rapport with our customers, we try to greet everyone by their name and generally know what they like in coffee or food,” she said.

"Lots of people like that they can come in and we already know what they want.”

Regular customer Tennille Cockburn said this personal approach was what kept her coming back.

"I love the friendly service and lovely atmosphere,” she said.

Luv a Coffee is proud to serve an impressive range of beverages and coffee as well as fresh made to order food across the board.

Christmas decorations are scheduled to go up next week and spectacular specials are set to be revealed in December.