Cairns beach drowning victim identified as student

The drowning on Saturday happened 100m north of the Clifton Beach stinger net. Picture: Brendan Radke

A YOUNG student from Rockhampton arriving in Cairns ahead of the 2021 university kick-off was enjoying a day at the beach on Saturday when tragedy struck.

Civilian first responder Adam Scott was fishing when he saw a lifeguard going to the rescue of Solomon Boland, about 100m north of the Clifton Beach stinger net.

"We went past for a fish down at Deadmans Gully and the lifeguard was just getting him out and she was struggling," Mr Scott said.

"So I went in to help and my wife started doing CPR.

"When we pulled him out of the water, he was blue; he had been there for five minutes when we saw him."

JCU student Solomon Boland died in a drowning incident at Clifton Beach on Saturday. Picture: Facebook

Mr Scott said the student was with friends who were not aware the 22-year-old was in trouble.

"They didn't know he was missing until the ambo came," he said. "He has gone for a dip outside the nets … He was full of saltwater, no response, no vitals when he came out of the water."

Mr Scott said bystanders on the beach sprang into action and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

"The people that joined in and helped us were amazing but they could not do anything for him," he said.

A JCU spokesman said support would be available for staff and students impacted by the student's death.

