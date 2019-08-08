Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scott Morrison will arrive in Cairns to an angry welcome on a billboard.
Scott Morrison will arrive in Cairns to an angry welcome on a billboard.
Politics

Billboard's angry welcome to Scott Morrison

by Chris Calcino
8th Aug 2019 9:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LABOR hopes a billboard to-do list for the Prime Minister will turn heads during COAG.

Digital advertising at the corner of Abbott and Spence streets will outline three key areas requiring attention.

A Labor-funded billboard will be turning heads in the Cairns CBD to coincide with the COAG meeting at the Cairns Convention Centre. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
A Labor-funded billboard will be turning heads in the Cairns CBD to coincide with the COAG meeting at the Cairns Convention Centre. PICTURE: SUPPLIED


It will call for Captain Cook Hwy upgrades to be brought forward, an end to the four-year delay for Southern Access Rd upgrades, and to fix the Cairns Hospital emergency department.

"Before the election, Warren Entsch and Scott Morrison promised to build the roads that we need," Cairns-based Senator Nita Green said.

"They won the election, and now they have to deliver."

More Stories

billboards editors picks politics prime minister scott morrison

Top Stories

    How junior league talents can train with the Cowboys

    premium_icon How junior league talents can train with the Cowboys

    Rugby League Find out where Bowen's next rugby league talent can train with players from the North Queensland Cowboys next week.

    'I don't believe you': Court scoffs at man's terrible excuse

    premium_icon 'I don't believe you': Court scoffs at man's terrible excuse

    Crime 'I don't believe you': Magistrate scoffs at man's excuse for knife.

    The story behind this stunning new mural

    premium_icon The story behind this stunning new mural

    News Hope that sea creatures mural will help promote Whitsundays.

    Putting the 'Great' into the Great Barrier Reef Festival

    Putting the 'Great' into the Great Barrier Reef Festival

    News Event has a fresh look, but still as good as ever.