Mental health unit evacuated after fire

NEWS 7\6\05 Photo of Mental Health Clinic at the Cairns Base Hospital. Photo: Nellie Pratt

NEWS 7\6\05 Photo of Mental Health Clinic at the Cairns Base Hospital. Photo: Nellie Pratt

CAIRNS Hospital's mental health unit has been evacuated following a small fire that broke out in the ward.

Emergency services raced to the scene after a mattress was set alight in the psychiatric intensive care unit shortly after 9.30am.

A Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said staff and patients responded immediately to the small blaze.

She said the unit was evacuated, with staff and patients moved to a safe and secure zone

"Emergency services were on the scene very quickly," she said.

"After the area is safe and cleaned, patients will return within the next few hours."