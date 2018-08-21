Mental health unit evacuated after fire
CAIRNS Hospital's mental health unit has been evacuated following a small fire that broke out in the ward.
Emergency services raced to the scene after a mattress was set alight in the psychiatric intensive care unit shortly after 9.30am.
A Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said staff and patients responded immediately to the small blaze.
She said the unit was evacuated, with staff and patients moved to a safe and secure zone
"Emergency services were on the scene very quickly," she said.
"After the area is safe and cleaned, patients will return within the next few hours."