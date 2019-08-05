WINNING STREAK: Lotto winner plans early retirement

"I'm going to have a fantastic retirement, it's a great feeling," he said.

"I'm going to have a fantastic retirement, it's a great feeling," he said.

A CAIRNS man who has played Lotto for years is now planning an early retirement after finally hitting the jackpot.

The Far North Queenslander held one of nine successful division-one entries in Saturday Gold Lotto, with each winner picking up a cool $446,898.09, after he purchased his entry at Edmonton.

The win continues the Far North's lucky streak when it comes to lotteries. It comes just two weeks after a Cairns woman celebrated a division-one Saturday Gold Lotto win.

The most recent winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he routinely checked the results after each Saturday draw and was shocked at what he saw this time.

"I double-checked my entry on the app and I couldn't believe it," he said.

"I've played for years always hoping one day I would win and on Saturday that happened."

The man said he now intended to retire about five years earlier than he had planned.

Edmonton LPO owner Ersilia Phipps said it was the first time the outlet had sold a division-one winning entry.

"I was filled with so much joy and excitement when I discovered we'd sold this life-changing prize," she said.

"It doesn't get much better than knowing you've helped make someone's dreams come true."

The Far North is celebrating a string of Lotto wins.

FNQ'S WINNING STREAK

APRIL 11

An Innisfail mum woke up a millionaire after persevering with a mix of birthdays and "completely random numbers" in Gold Lotto draws.

APRIL 15

A Cairns retiree who has been playing Saturday Gold Lotto for about 30 years finally hit the jackpot when she collected more than half a million dollars.

APRIL 21

A Cairns mum is planning an overseas trip after winning more than $1 million on Keno at a CBD hotel.

APRIL 26

A Cairns woman discovered she will pocket $20,000 a month for the next 20 years after winning first prize in a Set for Life draw.

MAY 23

A Cairns business owner went out for dinner with his family and became $1 million richer after buying a lucky Keno entry.

MAY 31

A Far North winner picked up $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries.

JULY 20

A Cairns woman started planning a "dream" trip to France after collecting more than $350,000 in Saturday Gold Lotto.

AUGUST 3

Cairns' most recent winner is planning an early retirement after pocketing $446,898.09.