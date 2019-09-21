Mum’s car used in wild police chase, shootout

Aerial screen shots of the scene in Tenterfield where a man and a woman are in custody at after ramming a police car and firing shots at officers in Mungindi, SW Qld this morning. A police chase lasting hundreds of kms ensued before an armed standoff on the Bruxner Hwy. Source: 9 News/Twitter https://twitter.com/harrytclarke/status/1174515872121028609

A CAIRNS mum said she was "disturbed" after learning her car was allegedly involved in a wild five-hour, 400km chase and shoot out with police on an interstate highway almost a month after being stolen from her home.

A man and woman, aged 28 and 27, believed to be from Logan, are set to face court in New South Wales today, with police expected to allege they stole the Mazda CX-5 station wagon from Rowena Vanden Driesen's Redlynch Valley home in late August before driving it more than 2000km.

The pair's "joy ride" ended yesterday in spectacular fashion after they allegedly rammed a police car in a rural border town about 6.30am and were chased 400km down a highway.

The man was allegedly shooting at police.

They allegedly reached speeds of up to 180km/h and at one stage police alleged the man leant out of the car with a jerry can trying to refuel the vehicle as it sped along.

Mrs Vanden Driesen said her family did not realise the car had been stolen until the morning after, with the alleged offenders breaking into the house and taking the car and house keys.

"It's disturbing because we live in Redlynch Valley, I've always felt like we live in a safe area," she said.

"We've got young kids so to think what type of people have been in your home is a worry.

"I guess I'm glad I'm not getting the car back now."

The alleged offenders were captured about 11.30am when the car ran out of fuel about 50km outside Tenterfield.

New England police district Superintendent Scott Tanner said they were working to confirm whether the pair had initially stolen the car but "it would indicated that may be the case".

He said it was alleged the female was driving when the man fired at police, but the pair swapped positions during the drive.

"The male was hanging outside the car window trying to fill up the car with a jerry can," he said.

A replica Glock handgun was found inside the car with police scouring the side of the highway in case other weapons had been discarded.

Local farmers used helicopters to assist police in the chase, while fixed wing aircraft were also involved.