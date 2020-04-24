EDGE Hill State School has warned parents that someone who has been at the property has tested positive to COVID-19.

Parents, staff and others associated with the primary school were told about the case in an email letter tonight by acting principal Kirsty Edwards.

"Dear parents and carers. I have been advised by Queensland Health this evening that a person who was mildly unwell and at Edge Hill State School on April 2 and 3 has tested positive for COVID-19," she said in the letter.

"Our investigation has identified that it is unlikely that the source of infection was a staff member or student of the school.

"We are not aware of other cases of COVID-19 at the school at that time or since then.

"Tropical Public Health Services Cairns has commenced investigations and will contact individuals who may have been in close contact with the abovementioned person.

"As a precaution, Tropical Public Health Services request that anyone associated with the school (students, staff, immediate family members) since April 2, who has symptoms consistent with COVID-19 now, or has had symptoms in the past 72 hours, present to Cairns Hospital Fever Clinic for testing."

Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath.

"If you have any questions or concerns please contact Tropical Public Health Services Cairns on 4226 5555 between 9am and 5pm, any day of the week," she said.

"At this stage the school will open as normal for students of essential workers on Monday, April 27."

Originally published as Cairns school warns about positive COVID-19 case