Calcutta proves a winner
THE ROTARY Club of Proserpine celebrated another successful staging of their Melbourne Cup Calcuttta on Monday night.
The event has been a Cup eve tradition for more than two decades and attracted a good crowd to the Metropole Hotel.
It doubles as a major fundraiser for the local Rotary Club, with raffles in the lead-up to the Calcutta raising more than $1700.
Auctioneer Ken Todd, form guru Craig Brown and chalkie Rod Wecker then stole the show up on stage as the Calcutta reached a total prize pool of $4532.
Favourites Yucatan and Magic Circle attracted the top price bid of $500, while the buy of Cross Counter for $400 proved especially astute.
Cross Counter beat home Marmelo and A Prince of Arran in an exciting finish to the 2018 Melbourne Cup at Flemington on Tuesday.
The Godolphin galloper netted his buyer, known as Hug, a cool $3172.75, with Rob McKay taking home $906.50 for second. Dr Paul Joice collected two prize pools following Prince of Arran's third and Red Cardinal, who finished officially last.