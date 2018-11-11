Calcutta proves a winner

TOP: Rod Wecker, Ken Todd and Craig Brown played pivotal roles in Monday night's Melbourne Cup Calcutta at the Metropole Hotel.

THE ROTARY Club of Proserpine celebrated another successful staging of their Melbourne Cup Calcuttta on Monday night.

The event has been a Cup eve tradition for more than two decades and attracted a good crowd to the Metropole Hotel.

It doubles as a major fundraiser for the local Rotary Club, with raffles in the lead-up to the Calcutta raising more than $1700.

Auctioneer Ken Todd, form guru Craig Brown and chalkie Rod Wecker then stole the show up on stage as the Calcutta reached a total prize pool of $4532.

Favourites Yucatan and Magic Circle attracted the top price bid of $500, while the buy of Cross Counter for $400 proved especially astute.

Cross Counter beat home Marmelo and A Prince of Arran in an exciting finish to the 2018 Melbourne Cup at Flemington on Tuesday.

The Godolphin galloper netted his buyer, known as Hug, a cool $3172.75, with Rob McKay taking home $906.50 for second. Dr Paul Joice collected two prize pools following Prince of Arran's third and Red Cardinal, who finished officially last.