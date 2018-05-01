Californian Carly takes on Airlie

HONOURY AUSSIE: Carly Bell travelled to Australia for a more laidback lifestyle and to chase her dreams.

HONOURY AUSSIE: Carly Bell travelled to Australia for a more laidback lifestyle and to chase her dreams. Tamera Francis

WEST coast girl Carly Bell's lust for a more laidback lifestyle forced her to pursue her dreams as a writer and leave the hustle and bustle of LA for the slightly slower streets of Sydney.

Nine months into her working holiday Miss Bell has travelled north to tick rural off work, in the anticipation of extending her visa for another year.

Her infectious smile and approachable nature has landed her not one but two jobs in Airlie after only two weeks.

What did you do back home in LA?

I've just graduated a degree in political science at Azusa Pacific University, but have decided a career following that path isn't for me not.

I kind of fell into the course after a rushed decision and followed it through.

What will you do now?

Writing is something I'm passionate about and have written a book that I've submitted to publishers, it's called The Gift of Unravelling.

In Sydney I worked in admin as a receptionist to support myself, but my dream job is to write books.

Right now I write on my blog "Someday Today”.

Why Australia?

I felt suffocated by the people in LA, I feel that there is an underlying success mindset where people will do anything to fufill this misconception of success.

It leads to an unhealthy and obsessive lifestyle.

I've found Australia to be a really relaxed society - people work hard and are successful here and even Sydney is a lot less hectic than LA.

What do you like most about Airlie Beach?

I like hanging out by the lagoon or at Fatfrog Cafe reading, I've read a lot of books especially since arriving in Airlie I go to the bookshop pretty much everyday.

What's the strangest thing about Australia and Airlie Beach?

The laidback lifestyle I find to be a blessing and a curse.

Moving to Sydney was a huge culture shock it is so quiet in comparison to LA. Airlie Beach is even more chilled out.