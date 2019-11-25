Call for food donations as Christmas appeal ramps up

AS CHRISTMAS nears closer one of Bowen's biggest community efforts is getting bigger by the day, with more people expected to be helped than years before.

The Bowen Christmas Appeal has gone from strength to strength and is now looking for donations of Christmas related food to assist in making its 2019 appeal a success.

With almost as many families and individuals signed up to the 2019 appeal as last year, and more expected over the next week, a $500 donation from the Bowen Holy Trinity Anglican Church was very warmly received.

"We wanted to give back to the locals, and the Bowen Neighbourhood Centre is the place to go to do just that," Lorraine Muller of the Bowen Holy Trinity Anglican Church said.

"It's so nice to be able to help a little bit in any way we can, and we're passionate about this cause."

The Christmas appeal is now looking for donations by the wider community of 'Christmas food'.

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Bowen Neighbourhood Centre director Stephanie Cora, Bowen Neighbourhood Centre administrator Annie Cocks and Lorraine Muller of the Bowen Holy Trinity Anglican Church with some of the goodies. Jordan Gilliland

The food will be used as part of the appeal to provide struggling families with extra help in what can be a very stressful time, said Bowen Neighbourhood Centre director Stephanie Cora.

"We're calling out for food now, so things that are really perfect for the Christmas season," she said.

"Things like chocolates, cordial, juices and the like are great. Nibble items are fantastic as well. All of the things families would love around Christmas is amazing."

The items can be delivered to the Bowen Neighbourhood Centre at any time.

This year the Christmas appeal will be run differently than previous, with a 'shop' being set up in the Bowen Salvation Army Hall.

"Families will have the opportunity to select their presents this year, giving them more choice," Ms Cora said.

"The food donations, along with food vouchers for things like hams, will form a part of giving choice as well.

"We believe every kid should get a present and believe that every family who wants to celebrate Christmas should have that opportunity."

The Christmas appeal is a joint effort between the Bowen Neighbourhood Centre, Salvation Army, Chayim Community Care, St Vincent De Paul and the Bowen Country Women's Association.