Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aerial view of Airlie Beach.
Aerial view of Airlie Beach.
Politics

Call for assistance package as virus infects tourism

Melanie Whiting
3rd Feb 2020 5:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LNP leader Deb Frecklington has called for an urgent emergency assistance package to be delivered to tourist centres hit by the coronavirus threat.

Ms Frecklington said tourism regions, such as the Far North, were already suffering low international visitor numbers before restrictions on air travel from China to Australia were introduced.

Last week, Tourism Whitsundays reported a number of Whitsunday tourism operators had been hit with cancellations from Chinese tourists.

The organisation’s chief executive, Tash Wheeler, said there had been 1000 cancellations in the Whitsundays related to either the bushfires or coronavirus.

Ms Frecklington said coronavirus was “an economic crisis as well as a health emergency”.

“While every effort must be made to contain the disease, the Palaszczuk Government also needs to immediately develop a plan to save Queensland jobs,” she said.

“China is Queensland’s most important overseas tourism market.

“Last year we welcomed almost 500,000 Chinese visitors and they injected more than $1.5bn into our economy.

“There’s no question the loss of this market will have a major impact on this state.”

Tourism industry development Minister Kate Jones said the government’s focus was on containing the virus.

“Ongoing discussions will happen throughout the week in regards to the impact on the tourism and international education sectors,” Ms Jones said.

“The first thing we’ve activated is to really beef up our local campaigning to get people to campaign locally.

“What we want is more Australians and more Queenslanders holidaying at home and spending money in the local economy.”

Ms Frecklington said the assistance package could include interest-free loans for affected businesses, local economic development plans and ramped up marketing in international markets other than China, including New Zealand, the USA and Europe.

coronavirus qldpol the whitsundays tourism operators tourism whitsundays
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Hooning’ motorcycle rider evades police

        premium_icon ‘Hooning’ motorcycle rider evades police

        Crime Police are calling for assistance into a dangerous bike rider

        Main Street businesses on the move

        premium_icon Main Street businesses on the move

        News With a new owner at Hog’s Breath Cafe, and other businesses changing hands, things...

        Whitsunday leaders’ wishlist for $1M shark control cash

        premium_icon Whitsunday leaders’ wishlist for $1M shark control cash

        News Tourism Whitsundays and Mayor Andrew Willcox have weighed in on where the region...

        Big names to rock The Pub

        premium_icon Big names to rock The Pub

        News Three of the biggest names in entertainment will be saluted when the ‘Queens of...