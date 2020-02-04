Call for assistance package as virus infects tourism

LNP leader Deb Frecklington has called for an urgent emergency assistance package to be delivered to tourist centres hit by the coronavirus threat.

Ms Frecklington said tourism regions, such as the Far North, were already suffering low international visitor numbers before restrictions on air travel from China to Australia were introduced.

Last week, Tourism Whitsundays reported a number of Whitsunday tourism operators had been hit with cancellations from Chinese tourists.

The organisation’s chief executive, Tash Wheeler, said there had been 1000 cancellations in the Whitsundays related to either the bushfires or coronavirus.

Ms Frecklington said coronavirus was “an economic crisis as well as a health emergency”.

“While every effort must be made to contain the disease, the Palaszczuk Government also needs to immediately develop a plan to save Queensland jobs,” she said.

“China is Queensland’s most important overseas tourism market.

“Last year we welcomed almost 500,000 Chinese visitors and they injected more than $1.5bn into our economy.

“There’s no question the loss of this market will have a major impact on this state.”

Tourism industry development Minister Kate Jones said the government’s focus was on containing the virus.

“Ongoing discussions will happen throughout the week in regards to the impact on the tourism and international education sectors,” Ms Jones said.

“The first thing we’ve activated is to really beef up our local campaigning to get people to campaign locally.

“What we want is more Australians and more Queenslanders holidaying at home and spending money in the local economy.”

Ms Frecklington said the assistance package could include interest-free loans for affected businesses, local economic development plans and ramped up marketing in international markets other than China, including New Zealand, the USA and Europe.