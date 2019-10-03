Call for fundraising money to go to local organisations

RESIDENTS are being asked to think about supporting groups and charities in their own community before giving money to out-of-town organisations.

The call comes from Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsunday president Mal Priday after a Coast Guard fundraising table was set up outside Coles supermarket in Cannonvale this week.

Mr Priday was furious, saying the money was leaving the area as the closest Coast Guards were at Thirsty Sound, south of Mackay, and at Townsville.

"Any money raised here is going to go out of the area,” he said.

"Money raised in the Whitsundays should stay in the Whitsundays.”

With the VMR a local marine rescue group, Mr Priday said his group spent a lot of time raising funds to keep their organisation running, with that money going to services in the Whitsundays.

Currently the group is in a huge fundraising effort to buy a new boat.

Mr Priday said he understood that Coast Guard fundraising was also occurring in other communities where the group was also not represented.

"Equally that is not the right thing to do,” he said.

The Whitsundays Times attempted to contact Australian Volunteer Coast Guard for comment but did not receive a response.