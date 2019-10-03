Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsunday president Mal Priday with the group's main boat.
Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsunday president Mal Priday with the group's main boat. Monique Preston
News

Call for fundraising money to go to local organisations

Monique Preston
by
3rd Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS are being asked to think about supporting groups and charities in their own community before giving money to out-of-town organisations.

The call comes from Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsunday president Mal Priday after a Coast Guard fundraising table was set up outside Coles supermarket in Cannonvale this week.

Mr Priday was furious, saying the money was leaving the area as the closest Coast Guards were at Thirsty Sound, south of Mackay, and at Townsville.

"Any money raised here is going to go out of the area,” he said.

"Money raised in the Whitsundays should stay in the Whitsundays.”

With the VMR a local marine rescue group, Mr Priday said his group spent a lot of time raising funds to keep their organisation running, with that money going to services in the Whitsundays.

Currently the group is in a huge fundraising effort to buy a new boat.

Mr Priday said he understood that Coast Guard fundraising was also occurring in other communities where the group was also not represented.

"Equally that is not the right thing to do,” he said.

The Whitsundays Times attempted to contact Australian Volunteer Coast Guard for comment but did not receive a response.

charity coast guard fundraising vmr whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Fuel spills on major road after single vehicle rollover

    premium_icon Fuel spills on major road after single vehicle rollover

    News A single vehicle has rolled, with one person taken to hospital

    LNP members’ lavish Sydney jaunt

    premium_icon LNP members’ lavish Sydney jaunt

    Politics 10 Liberal National MPs spent tens of thousands on a four-day trip

    Gigs and events in and around Mackay this weekend

    premium_icon Gigs and events in and around Mackay this weekend

    Whats On There’s plenty happening on the Mackay entertainment scene for the long weekend.

    There's a new free camping spot in the Whitsundays

    premium_icon There's a new free camping spot in the Whitsundays

    Council News World class fishing... and free camping at last