Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The intersection of Beelbi Creek Rd and School Bus Rd at Beelbi Creek.
The intersection of Beelbi Creek Rd and School Bus Rd at Beelbi Creek.
News

Call for road country road upgrade after mum dies in crash

Carlie Walker
13th Oct 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 6:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FRIENDS and neighbours of a woman, killed in a crash on Beelbi Creek Road, are calling on the council to upgrade the gravel road where she died.

Burrum Town's Vicky McGrath was killed when the car she was driving crashed into a tree about 6pm on Sunday night.

Her two children were injured in the crash and taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Her close friend Jenny Bettess said it was a dangerous road, especially in the dark.

Jenny said bitumen needed to be laid along the road to make it safe.

Much-loved mum of two Vicki McGrath was killed in a crash on Beelbi Creek Rd on Sunday.
Much-loved mum of two Vicki McGrath was killed in a crash on Beelbi Creek Rd on Sunday.

Just a few hundred metres from where Vicky died is a cross that is another sobering reminder of just how dangerous the road can be.

Michael Pickering was seriously injured in the crash on Beelbi Creek Road on November 29, 2015, when the ute he was driving left the road and crashed into a tree.

He died after spending two months in hospital.
  Vicky's friend Karen Bellert said the tragic loss was unnecessary and could have been avoided with a better road. "Her death isn't the only death on that road and it won't be the last," she said.
  A woman from Burrum Town, who asked not to be named, said the road was notorious for being dangerous. She was many people used the road as a shortcut, but it was regarded by locals as unsafe.
  The Fraser Coast Regional Council has been contacted for comment.
 

The cross paying tribute to the spot on Beelbi Creek Rd where Michael Pickering suffered injuries that would cost him his life.
The cross paying tribute to the spot on Beelbi Creek Rd where Michael Pickering suffered injuries that would cost him his life.

More Stories

council country road editors picks fatal crash road upgrade
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Telco flicks switch on 5G in Airlie Beach

        Premium Content Telco flicks switch on 5G in Airlie Beach

        Technology Residents in parts of Jubilee Pocket and Mandalay will also reap the benefits.

        Major changes to planning scheme to go before council

        Premium Content Major changes to planning scheme to go before council

        Council News The proposed changes will impact a range of applications from bars and restaurants...

        Cannonvale man breaks police ban in just 26 hours

        Premium Content Cannonvale man breaks police ban in just 26 hours

        Crime Whitsunday police were first alerted to the man’s behaviour late on Friday.

        WANTED: Nurses, tradies and chefs needed in region

        Premium Content WANTED: Nurses, tradies and chefs needed in region

        Business FULL LIST: See where the jobs are on offer across Mackay, Isaac and the...