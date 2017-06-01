Call for State Government to keep following up

Sailing Club manager Troy Jones, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad, Assistant Infrastructure and Transport Minister Glenn Butcher, Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox and Kevin Walsh from Queensland Fire and Emergency.

WHITSUNDAY Sailing Club manager Troy Jones had a message for the State Government as Deputy Premier Jackie Trad came to town yesterday.

"They just need to follow up at the back end," he said.

"When I was in Tully when Cyclone Yasi hit the government was always there immediately following us.

"But when things got tight at the back end 12-18 months later, that is when we still need the government to be there."

Following Cyclone Debbie, the Whitsunday Sailing Club benefited from Category B and C funding to assist with cash flow and repairs to the dinghy wall which was not covered by insurance.

Mr Jones said the assistance kept them above water as they began the process of recovery.

"We were closed for a week and-a-half after cyclone, with loss of trade, but we still have fixed costs to pay every week so that money helped us," he said.

"The State Government was great for us with the recovery process and so was the council who did a great job mitigating before and following the cyclone."

Prior to arriving at the Sailing Club, Deputy Premier Trad made appearances at the Proserpine Showgrounds and Whitsunday Bakery which also received vital assistance in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

Ms Trad said small businesses were the backbone of the Whitsundays across a range of sectors.

"The Palaszczuk Government knows how important these small businesses are to the Whitsundays as they support the tourism, agricultural and horticultural sectors across the region."

Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Glenn Butcher accompanied the Deputy Premier and said over 200 Category C grants had been approved.

"It's great that we were able to get this money out the door quickly because we know these grants will make a major difference to people affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie," he said.

Approved small businesses, not for profit organisations and primary producers can apply for a Category C grant of up to $25,000.

To seek QRAA assistance email www.qraa, visit www.qraa.qld.gov.au or call 1800 623 946.