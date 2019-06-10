Call for state to fund 'key commitment' for Whitsunday

FEDERAL Member for Dawson George Christensen wants a "key commitment” of funding to fix flooding issues at Hamilton Plains on Shute Harbour Road to be included in tomorrow's State Budget.

With $29.6 million now allocated federally under the Roads of Strategic Importance program, Mr Christensen said the remaining 20 per cent of funding for the Whitsunday project needed to be provided by the State Government.

"Shute Harbour Rd through Hamilton Plains is a state-managed road, and even though the residents of the Whitsundays who rely on this road to get to and from schools, doctors, hospitals and the airport have been crying out for action to boost flood immunity, their calls have fallen on deaf ears,” he said.

"I secured a commitment of $29.6 million, or 80 per cent of the funding needed to fix this road and this was announced in our April budget.

"We now need the State Labor Government to get on board and contribute the remaining $7.4 million so the people of Proserpine and the Whitsundays can access key services during those times when we face weather events and flooding.”

Mr Christensen also welcomed the state's recent commitment to the Mackay Port Access Road (stage two of the Mackay Ring Road).

Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey announced the $70 million commitment for stage two last week.

"This now secures roads funding to complete Mackay's biggest infrastructure project, not only providing more jobs over the next six years, but this will create a strategic connection between the port and the Bowen Basin and Galilee Basin mining regions, as well as prime agricultural regions, to the west,” Mr Christensen said.