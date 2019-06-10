Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Member for Whitsunday George Christensen.
Member for Whitsunday George Christensen. Monique Preston
Politics

Call for state to fund 'key commitment' for Whitsunday

10th Jun 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FEDERAL Member for Dawson George Christensen wants a "key commitment” of funding to fix flooding issues at Hamilton Plains on Shute Harbour Road to be included in tomorrow's State Budget.

With $29.6 million now allocated federally under the Roads of Strategic Importance program, Mr Christensen said the remaining 20 per cent of funding for the Whitsunday project needed to be provided by the State Government.

"Shute Harbour Rd through Hamilton Plains is a state-managed road, and even though the residents of the Whitsundays who rely on this road to get to and from schools, doctors, hospitals and the airport have been crying out for action to boost flood immunity, their calls have fallen on deaf ears,” he said.

"I secured a commitment of $29.6 million, or 80 per cent of the funding needed to fix this road and this was announced in our April budget.

"We now need the State Labor Government to get on board and contribute the remaining $7.4 million so the people of Proserpine and the Whitsundays can access key services during those times when we face weather events and flooding.”

Mr Christensen also welcomed the state's recent commitment to the Mackay Port Access Road (stage two of the Mackay Ring Road).

Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey announced the $70 million commitment for stage two last week.

"This now secures roads funding to complete Mackay's biggest infrastructure project, not only providing more jobs over the next six years, but this will create a strategic connection between the port and the Bowen Basin and Galilee Basin mining regions, as well as prime agricultural regions, to the west,” Mr Christensen said.

flooding george christensen mp state budget 2019 whitsunday
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Pollies call on state to kick in for Hamilton Plains

    premium_icon Pollies call on state to kick in for Hamilton Plains

    Politics Is the notorious Whitsundays road on Labor's State Budget radar? George and Costo weigh in!

    • 10th Jun 2019 4:59 PM
    FRANTIC: Volunteers to the rescue

    premium_icon FRANTIC: Volunteers to the rescue

    News It was a 'frantic' 12 hours for the Volunteer Marine Rescue.

    MOVIE NIGHT: A Star is Born screening in Prossie

    MOVIE NIGHT: A Star is Born screening in Prossie

    Whats On Find out where you can catch this award winning movie on Friday.

    DRINK DRIVING: P-plater blows twice the legal limit

    premium_icon DRINK DRIVING: P-plater blows twice the legal limit

    Crime P-plater faces court for drink driving.