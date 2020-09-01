Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Royal Commission into Aged Care has heard that different sectors of the community must be more responsible for helping elderly people in at-home care.
The Royal Commission into Aged Care has heard that different sectors of the community must be more responsible for helping elderly people in at-home care.
News

Call for wider community responsibility on elderly people

by Angira Bharadwaj
1st Sep 2020 2:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Local government, community libraries, and local newspapers all have to work together to stop elder abuse in the community by keeping "as many eyes as possible" behind the closed doors of at home care, the Royal Commission into Aged Care heard on Tuesday.

In its fourth hearing, the inquiry heard from Australia's Aged Care and Disability Commissioner Robert Fitzgerald AM who called on the community to band together to end elder abuse.

"To really support older people, you need to have that network at a local level. We have to re-engage the community in being a part of the solution," Mr Fitzgerald.

"(Community engagement) is something Australia has lost. COVID has shown us beyond any shadow of doubt that a community doesn't work well without that connectedness."

letterspromo

MORE NEWS

Pandemic makes more elderly people want to live at home

Hidden health crisis killing 2000 Australians every year

Revealed: Most in-demand jobs in regional NSW

Mr Fitzgerald said it is crucial that specific agencies are set up to facilitate "community connectedness" for elderly Australians, particularly those receiving care within their home.

The Commissioner added that unlike residential aged care facilities, the process of monitoring home care can be complicated because it occurs in a private residence.

He also levelled criticism at the government's My Aged Care portal which provides information on ageing to families, carers, and citizens.

"My Aged Care is not well positioned within the system because it sits by itself with a very constrained set of functions. My Aged Care is a poorly constructed concept in terms of the structure," he said.

Originally published as Call for wider community responsibility on elderly people

aged care elder abuse royal commission into aged care

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Collinsville coal result a ‘win for regional Queensland’

        Premium Content Collinsville coal result a ‘win for regional Queensland’

        Politics What the outcome means for controversial North Qld project.

        • 1st Sep 2020 2:27 PM
        • 1 thunderbolt
        Near miss as police car dodges oncoming overtaker

        Premium Content Near miss as police car dodges oncoming overtaker

        Crime Police narrowly avoided a head-on collision near Proserpine

        #NOFILTER: Hamo is now even more Instagrammable

        Premium Content #NOFILTER: Hamo is now even more Instagrammable

        Technology Want to make your followers jealous? Hamilton Island has you covered (literally).

        Premier's hard line on state's border closure

        Premium Content Premier's hard line on state's border closure

        News It has prompted an attack from a Federal Government minister