Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NRL Rd 17 - Cowboys v Dragons
NRL Rd 17 - Cowboys v Dragons
Rugby League

Call goes out to rally around Rogan

Nick Wright
by and NICK WRIGHT
16th Sep 2020 11:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

COWBOYS forward Gavin Cooper has called on the rugby league community to rally around a former under-20s player.

Rogan Dean tragically lost his left foot in a motorcycle accident last month, with a Go Fund Me page set up to support him and his family.

The accident cut short a promising career for the winger, who scored 33 tries in 68 Intrust Super Cup appearances.

Former Cowboys under-20s player Rogan Dean doing rehabilitation exercises
Former Cowboys under-20s player Rogan Dean doing rehabilitation exercises

 

"They're trying to raise $50,000 for him, I think that's the least we can do as a rugby league community to get together," Cooper said. "I haven't (spoken to him) for a long time, I remember him playing here and he played for my beloved Ipswich Jets as well."

So far the fundraiser has reached over $15,000, and the Jets updated their fan base on Dean's progress yesterday.

Dean said he was working towards having a prosthesis made, in the hope that with its support he would soon be able to walk again.

 

Rogan Dean in action for the Jets.
Rogan Dean in action for the Jets.

"I'm just staying positive, doing my rehab, and I'm right now focused on getting a new leg," he said. "I'm going to the hospital a few times a week and I'm waiting for the tissue to heal. I've started a shrinking process where I wear a compression sock over my 'stump' for two weeks, and that shrinking will continue for a few years yet, but in the first few weeks it shrinks quite rapidly so I'm wearing a compression sock to speed things up. I'm ahead of progress in the rehab."

To support Dean, head to https://www.gofundme.com/f/rogan-dean.

Originally published as Call goes out to rally around Rogan

More Stories

cowboys footy rugby league sports

Just In

    Good news for stranded Aussies

    Good news for stranded Aussies
    • 16th Sep 2020 11:37 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major hospital expansions for Mackay, Bowen and Moranbah

        Premium Content Major hospital expansions for Mackay, Bowen and Moranbah

        Health Deputy premier launches major Mackay health plan ahead of election.

        Change that could open Qld border

        Change that could open Qld border

        News Qld could slash requirements for state to reopen to NSW

        Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

        Premium Content Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

        Politics Premier spends more than $528k on COVID-19 polling ahead of election

        Why this Moranbah man smeared poo on a cop car

        Premium Content Why this Moranbah man smeared poo on a cop car

        Crime Judge labelled the behaviour as ‘disgraceful and disgusting’.