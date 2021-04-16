A petition to change the "outdated and offensive" name of one of Australia's favourite party foods has gained over 1000 signatures.

According to a new change.org campaign, fairy bread should be no longer - with the petition's creator declaring that the term 'fairy' "has been used to belittle and oppress others".

"The fact that Australians in 2021 are still using this word in the name of a children's food is reprehensible," they wrote.

Call to change name of beloved Aussie food

Fairy bread is the latest snack to come under the cancel culture spotlight, with a new change.org campaign declaring that the term 'fairy' "has been used to belittle and oppress others".

"The fact that Australians in 2021 are still using this word in the name of a children's food is reprehensible," the campaign creator wrote.

"I never personally ate fairy-bread (sic) while growing up, and am proud to say that I still have not. However, I would like to think that if I had a child I would not be using a term as crude as the term 'fairy' to describe it."

The creator proposed changing the name to 'Party Bread', "for the sake of countless marginalised Australians".

France passes horror virus milestone

France has become the third country in Europe to reach the devastating milestone of 100,000 coronavirus-related deaths, as infections and deaths in the nation surge.

"Since the start of the pandemic, 100,000 French women and men have succumbed to the virus," French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter.

"We all have a thought for their families, their loved ones, for the children who have lost a parent or a grandparent, the bereaved siblings, the broken friendships.

"We will not forget a face, a name."

France follows the UK and Italy in reaching the mark, and the eighth country in the world.

PM warns of '1000 COVID cases a week'

Scott Morrison has warned Australians will need to prepare for "1000 COVID cases a week" if he reopens the international borders prematurely.

In a grim warning on what the brave new world of treating COVID "like the flu" may look like, the Prime Minister said the next steps in terms of lifting border restrictions needed to be weighed carefully against the risks.

Speaking on Perth radio 6PR, the Prime Minister was asked: "What's the plan, Prime Minister, for the vaccination rollout and getting to a position where people can either leave the country or come into Australia?"

"If we were to lift the borders and people come, then you would see those cases increase and Australians would have to become used to dealing with 1,000 cases a week or more," Mr Morrison said.

"Now, it is true that our most vulnerable populations would be vaccinated, but I don't think Australians, particularly Western Australians, would welcome restrictions and closures and border shutting and all of those things, again, out of states concerned about the rising numbers of case numbers."

- Samantha Maiden

NSW woman dead after COVID vaccination

A 48-year-old woman who received a COVID-19 vaccination and developed blood clots hours after has died in NSW.

The woman, from the Central Coast, was vaccinated last Friday and developed blood clots within 24 hours before being put on dialysis, the Daily Mail reported last night.

According to the publication, the woman was diabetic but otherwise in good health. She was placed in an intensive care unit and died on Wednesday.

A NSW Health spokesperson told news.com.au the department investigates adverse reactions to vaccines, but could not confirm any link between the vaccine and the woman's death.

The Department of Health told news.com.au it was investigating the woman's death along with the TGA, but hadn't yet established a link to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

