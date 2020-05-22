Call to fast track thousands of Urannah Dam jobs

THE man at the helm of Urannah Dam says an “efficient approvals process” from all levels of government will fast track the delivery of national building projects, including the Mackay dam.

Queensland’s Co-ordinator-General declared Urannah Dam a new co-ordinated project two weeks ago.

This means it will now go through an impact assessment process to determine any significant environmental, social, cultural and economic impacts it may have on the region.

Bowen River Utilities managing director John Cotter said since then, the project team had been undertaking detailed dam design, soil testing and sample pits.

He said the project’s environmental impact statement was on track.

A worker conducting soil testing. Picture: Bowen River Utilities

“We are completing our work streams in parallel in order to provide the State and Federal Government with the information they need to assess the project on its merits,” Mr Cotter said.

“A fast-tracked project will allow for the creation of thousands of jobs, a secure water supply, an irrigation scheme to open up prime agricultural land and cheaper energy, with flow on economic benefits for the Mackay, Whitsunday and Isaac regions.

“Constructive engagement and an efficient approvals process from all levels of Government will ensure a speedy process for the delivery of these nation building projects.”

As part of community consultation in the lead up to the release of the draft EIS and detailed business case, information sessions will be held via Zoom on May 28 and June 19.

Attendees can register by emailing: info@bowenutilities.com.