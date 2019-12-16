Call to name ring road bridge after Walkerston legend

BRIDGE CALL: Sir Arthur Fadden's nephew Ian Fadden and Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan with the Pioneer River bridge in the background. Picture: Melanie Whiting.

A PLAN to name the new Pioneer River bridge after one of Australia’s shortest serving prime ministers is being backed by a descendant.

Sir Arthur Fadden was raised in Walkerston and went on to become the second longest serving Australian treasurer, surpassed only by Peter Costello.

Sir Arthur served as Prime Minister of Australia from August 29 to October 7, 1941.

His second period as federal treasurer from 1949 to 1958 was considered a period of rapid economic growth, rising levels of education and improved standards of living.

He has a federal electoral division, suburb and memorial garden named after him elsewhere in Australia, but nephew Ian Fadden said there were no local monuments or memorials carrying his name.

Sir Arthur also attended school near the new Pioneer River bridge, situated behind Racecourse Mill, and being built as part of Mackay Ring Road stage 1.

Mr Fadden said his uncle would have been flattered by the proposal.

“He was a very down-to earth country person,” he said.

“He never wanted any recognition, but I think he would be flattered.”

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan has written to State Transport Minister Mark Bailey requesting the bridge be named Sir Arthur Fadden Bridge.

“Most people have heard of Prime Minister Bob Menzies; well, the Menzies Government would not have been possible without the support of the Country Party leader Sir Arthur Fadden,” Mr Costigan said.

“He leaves behind a great legacy in our community, but there’s been nothing local named after him – this is a no-brainer.”

The Daily Mercury contacted Mr Bailey’s office for comment. It is understood no decision has been made on the name of the bridge.

The process for naming a bridge usually involves a community consultation.