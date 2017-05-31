Call to relax the burden on vessels

QUEENSLAND Treasurer Curtis Pitt has called on the Federal Government to unwind superyacht restrictions.

Citing issues in the realm of taxation, regulation, border control and infrastructure, Mr Pitt said reforms recommended by Superyacht Australia would deliver more economic activity, particularly in the Whitsundays.

"The majority of policy and legislative constraints identified by the superyacht sector are within the Australian Government's remit,” he said.

Some of the issues put forward by Superyacht Australia include exempting foreign flagged vessels from the 10% GST tax for importing vessels into Australia and making visa arrangements for superyacht crew members "less burdensome”.

Dawson MP George Christensen welcomed the call.

"I would encourage the State Labor treasurer to lobby his colleagues in Canberra on that because previously they have had a strong vent against relaxing anything on foreign flagged superyachts,” he said.

Abell Point Marina marketing and business development manager Joscelyn O'Keefe said they were in favour of reform.

"Paul (Darrouzet) and Superyacht Australia have spent a lot of time lobbying for this reform and fully support proposed changes to the restrictions,” she said.