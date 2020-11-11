Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service is investigating the discovery of the remains of a dugong at Walkers Point on the Burrum River.
The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service is investigating the discovery of the remains of a dugong at Walkers Point on the Burrum River.
News

‘Callous’: Butchered remains of pregnant dugong discovered

Carlie Walker
11th Nov 2020 10:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE remains of a butchered pregnant dugong has been found washed up at Walkers Point on the Burrum River.

A report was received from a member of the public on November 4.

Rangers attended the beach on November 5 and located the dugong remains.

Traditional Owners have a right to hunt dugong under the Native Title Act in their own sea country.

However, these endangered marine mammals are also subject to illegal stealing or killing by some individuals.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service is investigating the discovery of the remains of a dugong at Walkers Point on the Burrum River.
The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service is investigating the discovery of the remains of a dugong at Walkers Point on the Burrum River.

The Department of Environment and Science is now investigating this matter and is asking for information from anyone who may have witnessed this activity off the north bank of the Burrum River.

"This is a particularly callous case where a young dugong was discarded on the beach," a spokesman from the department said.

Four people were fined in 2018 a total of over $38,000 for taking one dugong and two turtles in the Great Sandy Marine Park.

If anyone witnesses what they suspect is illegal hunting they should call QPWS on the Wildlife Hotline on 1300 130 372.

More Stories

department of environment and science dugong editors picks
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REMEMBRANCE DAY: ‘We must stay true to our values’

        Premium Content REMEMBRANCE DAY: ‘We must stay true to our values’

        Your Story A Vietnam veteran says it is important for the youth to continue fighting for their freedoms.

        Man arrested for throwing beer bottle ‘with force’

        Premium Content Man arrested for throwing beer bottle ‘with force’

        Crime Police said the bottle was ‘thrown with force’ in the Airlie Beach Safe Night...

        Berejiklian ‘mortified’ over QLD’s Victorian border call

        Premium Content Berejiklian ‘mortified’ over QLD’s Victorian border call

        News Gladys Berejiklian has lashed out yet again at Queensland Premier

        Aussie kids rescued from alleged child sex ring

        Premium Content Aussie kids rescued from alleged child sex ring

        Crime Dozens of children in NSW and Queensland have been rescued