Calls to build Inland Rail bridge over entire floodplain

A computer-generated image of the preliminary design for the crossing of the Condamine River main branch. The preliminary design was developed using flood modelling based on historical flood data and landowner feedback. Future Freight Joint Venture

THE Central Downs Irrigators group has called on Australian Rail Track Corporation to include a bridge across the full width of the Condamine floodplain as part of its design for Inland Rail.

Speaking on behalf of the group and floodplain residents at the most recent Southern Downs Community Consultative Committee meeting, Lindsay Krieg queried whether hydrological modelling work done by ARTC's independent hydrologist had included water coming into the floodplain catchment from the west of Grasstree Creek.

Mr Krieg said it appeared from previous maps and presentations that the hydrologist had not.

"If this is the case, the flood model would grossly underestimate inflows into the Condamine River, and hence predicted heights and velocities from the model would be incorrect," he said.

"In summary, floodplain residents request a design modification for a bridge to extend the full width of the floodplain from Millmerran to Brookstead, as we have asked for since the start of the consultation process."

An ARTC spokeswoman said ARTC was committed to listening to feedback and was progressing the review as requested by the Central Irrigators Group.