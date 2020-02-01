Calls for change to laws on lost animals

Paul Barr said Om, his six-year-old staffy, was his "little best friend".

A LOST dog that was euthanised has sparked concerns from the public and an animal rescue organisation about local laws surrounding impounded animals.

Under Whitsunday Regional Council local laws, an impounded animal must be picked up within a prescribed period, which for an unregistered animal is three days.

Under local law, if the unregistered animal is not picked up within three days it may then be euthanised.

However, a recent case in Cannonvale has prompted questions in the community about whether this is the most appropriate course of action.

Paul Barr found out his dog, Om, had been euthanised ten days after he went missing from their Cannonvale home last August.

Mr Barr said he had suffered with mental illness for several years and described the six-year-old brown staffy as his emotional support dog and “best little mate”.

On discovering Om was missing, Mr Barr and his sister, Mary Adkins, said they posted on several social media sites appealing for information.

Mrs Adkins said she also visited the Whitsunday Regional Council’s office at the Whitsunday Plaza Shopping Centre to report that Om was missing and update the owner details before Om was euthanised.

In a statement released by Whitsunday Regional Council on Facebook, CEO Kenn Donohoe advised the public the council had attempted to contact Mr Barr through numerous channels, including a phone number on Om’s collar and two numbers on Om’s microchip – neither of which led to the owner.

Mr Donohoe said a council local law officer confirmed the animal was not registered and there were no contact details for the dog.

The officer then hand delivered an impoundment notice, he said, which advised Mr Barr to pick up his dog by close of business on August 20,

But Mr Barr said he did not check his mailbox during this time.

With no contact from the Mr Barr, Om was euthanised on August 23, according to Whitsunday Regional Council Local Law No. 2 (Animal Management).

The Facebook statement from the council CEO said the organisation’s investigation found council officers made additional inquires and every attempt to reunite the subject animal with its owners.

Mr Barr was heartbroken over the loss of his dog and said the series of incidents that led up to Om being euthanised needed to be examined.

From the time Om was a puppy, Mr Barr said he had trouble filling in the registration form due to his disability, which is why he wasn’t registered.

Mr Barr was also disappointed that the notice to pick up Om from the pound to avoid him being euthanised was not delivered as registered mail.

If Mr Barr was required to sign for the letter, he believed the situation could have been avoided.

While Mr Barr ultimately wanted Om back, he said the system needed to change to cater for those with a disability and ensure this would not happen again.

“It’s a shame what happened but I’m not happy with the feedback and communication from the council,” he said.

“And come on, we can put a better system in place than this.

“If one little thing goes wrong, the system totally breaks down.”

Mr Barr said one solution could be incorporating the council’s measures for locating the owners of lost animals with social media pages that many residents used to post pictures of their missing pets.

He also believed that having a page on the council’s website that includes pictures of the missing dogs would help streamline the process.

“They took my best little mate away, he didn’t do anything wrong,” he said.

“Can we please look at it and put in a better system so it doesn’t happen (again)?”

Owner of Animal Rescue Whitsundays Christina della Valle said she would be “very willing” to cooperate with the council to take in animals rather than them being euthanised.

“Each case is different and needs to be looked at,” she said.

“I know there are cases where euthanasia is the only humane option, but each case should be looked and if an animal is microchipped you have to do everything to find the owner and see what the story is.

“They can get in touch with me and we can talk about it.

“I’m very willing to cooperate with them because that’s what everyone should do.”

In Mr Donohoe’s social media statement, pet owners were encouraged to ensure their animals are registered, microchipped and contact details kept up to date.

“It gives our local law officers the best chance of finding lost dogs or cats and reuniting them with their owners,” he said.