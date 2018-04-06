Teachers call for North Qld MP to be condemned

NOT BACKING DOWN: Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan is under fire for Facebook comments.

NOT BACKING DOWN: Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan is under fire for Facebook comments. Tony Martin

A GROUP of educators within the ALP has called on State opposition leader Deb Frecklington to condemn comments LNP Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan made about one of its members.

Townsville teacher Joel Hanlon had an online war of words with Mr Costigan over his criticism of the Bureau of Meteorology's forecasting, claiming the staffing cutbacks were the result of LNP policy.

But things got personal for the teacher when the Whitsunday MP said "he should get his eyes checked".

Mr Hanlon, a member of the group, Labor Teachers, suffers from a degenerative eye condition that will one day completely take his sight.

In a post on Wednesday the Labor education lobby group wrote that Mr Costigan "thought it appropriate to tell him to 'get his eyes checked'.

>> CLICK HERE TO GET THE LATEST NEWS ON JASON COSTIGAN DELIVERED TO YOUR EMAIL INBOX

"Oh, and he also called Joel a 'Union hack' and 'Labor suckhole'.

"Joel is an educator, a member of his community and a hard-working constituent."

Mr Costigan said he had been unaware of Mr Hanlon's condition and apologised, but stood by his behaviour on social media, saying he will not take comments from "Labor trolls" lying down.

"If I was touched up by a Labor hack, then I am not going to cop that like some of my colleagues would," Mr Costigan said.

"If they want to get stuck in, then I will gladly give it back to them."

But Mr Hanlon, who also is a member of the ALP and Queensland Teachers' Union, said he would expect more from an elected Member of Parliament.

"Jason is a useless representative of the Whitsunday community, and yet he is still arrogant," Mr Hanlon said

Mr Costigan then went on the offensive and attacked the teachers' union.

"Where where they when we needed a high school in the Northern Beaches?" he asked.

"They are as handy as chocolate firemen."

Mr Costigan said the teachers' union had stood my while schools were being shut down in his electorate.