Calls for jetty answers

A SILVER lining could be on the horizon following the imminent demolition of Shute Harbour's South Molle Jetty.

Whitsunday Regional Council CEO Barry Omundson said council was open to replacing the jetty but was unable to guarantee a commitment.

"Council is seeking, through expressions of interest, views from the community and commercial sectors regarding their input for the future use of the Shute Harbour facility,” he said.

"That future use may potentially include a floating pontoon in or around the area the current South Molle jetty sits in. However, no decision on any replacement has been made (yet).”

True Blue Sailing is one of the larger tourism operators affected by the impending jetty demolition, famous for operating the Atlantic Clipper vessel.

For Atlantic Clipper, Shute Harbour was a great location from a maintenance point of view, although the vessel is still able to operate from Abell Point Marina.

General manager Helen Sheehy said a commitment to replace the jetty would be music to her ears.

"It would certainly be beneficial, I mean really as a marine industry it would give us certainty and confidence in the infrastructure available to us,” she said.

Scamper manager Wayne Pavey, who is among one of the smaller operators affected, said he would welcome a proposal to replace the jetty with a floating pontoon, but wants more answers from council.

"I'm in the dark about it, they haven't planned it so we can't make a plan,” he said.