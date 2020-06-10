Calls for those with ‘skin in the game’ to help map recovery

CALLS for the voice of tourism operators to be better heard when mapping the region’s road to recovery have been amplified as focus intensifies on drawing visitors back to town.

LNP candidate for Whitsunday Amanda Camm and Shadow Minister for Tourism David Crisafulli will hold a closed-door meeting tonight with the representatives from tourism operators across the region.

Ms Camm hoped the meeting would allow operators and business owners to voice their ideas on how to help the region bounce back from coronavirus.

She also said it would demonstrate to the region’s leaders the importance of including “the little guys” in recovery measures, including through representation on the Whitsunday Recovery Taskforce.

“I am advocating that a recovery taskforce is authentic and it is driven by business owners and business leaders in this community, not by government,” she said.

“It’s about having that group of independent, entrepreneurial individuals that really have skin in the game to come up with what they think are some priorities for the region.”

Among strategies already discussed with operators included opportunities for infrastructure in Airlie Beach and programs that will help facilitate development and create jobs.

Ms Camm said these strategies would take collaboration from all levels of the community to help the Whitsundays rebuild its economy.

“When a cruise ship returns or when we’re looking at travel in the future, Airlie Beach needs to be ready to go and right now we’ve seen very little from the state that’s giving any business hope that’s going to the case,” she said.

Whitsunday LNP candidate Amanda Camm said the Whitsunday Recovery Taskforce needed the voice of tourism operators in the Whitsundays. Picture: Melanie Whiting

Mr Crisafulli echoed the importance of the region being prepared for when tourists start packing their bags for a Whitsunday escape.

“The region has to promote itself as being the safe destination with the unique offerings it has,” he said.

“Once borders are open, it will be the opportunity for particularly people in Victoria and New South Wales who have either never been to the Whitsundays or haven’t been for a long time to reconnect.

“There are those who in the middle of year take a European holiday and have means to do so (and) if they’re looking for a unique experience that can cater for people of all demographics and price points that can rival anywhere on the planet, it’s the Whitsundays.

“That’s a market we must tap into before international markets are open again.”

Ms Camm also called out Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for not visiting struggling operators during a press tour in the Whitsundays last week, saying she avoided having “tough conversations” with businesses.

“They needed the Premier to come and listen to their challenges and their ideas about recovery,” she said.

“If there is a taskforce set up that has a broader membership as part of that taskforce, then all levels of government will be forced to sit down with businesses and have those hard conversations because what we saw last week, speaking to charter boat operators, was that the Premier was not prepared to have hard conversations.”