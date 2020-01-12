Calories burnt, hours at the helm: Clipper in numbers

Crews have battled some tough conditions on their way to the Whitsundays. Image: Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

AIRLIE Beach has so far welcomed four of the eleven yachts that have made it halfway around the world in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

This biannual circumnavigation is no small feat, so take a look at the numbers that make the race one-of-a-kind:

-688 crew members signed up for 2019/20 edition of the race.

-33 per cent of the crew are female and 67 per cent are male.

-The oldest competitor in the 2019/20 edition of the race is 76.

-Each of the yachts has a 1530 square metre sailing area, or the equivalent of three premiership soccer fields.

-Those taking part in the race from start to finish would spend on average a minimum of 504 hours at the helm.

-It was estimated that each crew member would burn around 5,000 calories a day will at sea.

-40 per cent of the crew had never sailed before joining the race.

-The race takes 11 months in total.

-There are 43 nationalities represented in the race, with crew from Tanzania, Nigeria, Morocco, Martinique, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia and Egypt making their debut on the 2019/20 edition.

-The circumnavigation will include 15 individual races over eight legs.

-By the time the race started, the crew had completed a combined total of over half a million training miles.

-The fleet’s watermakers filter more than half a million litres of water.

-The biggest waves recorded on the race were in 2017/18 on the leg across the North Pacific when crews encountered 14-metre swell.

-Over 5,000 novice sailors have taken part in the event since it begun more than 23 years ago.

-14.5 kilometres of rope is required to rig one of the 70-foot vessels.

-The 2019/20 edition is the twelfth Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

-This is the third time to yachts included Airlie Beach on their itinerary.

