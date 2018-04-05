All eyes were on Camilla at Games

They made quite a first impression.

THE monarchy has got some explaining to do after the Duchess of Cornwall was busted in a contemptuous display towards the athletes of the Commonwealth.

Camilla was sprung by Channel 7 cameras showing complete indifference to the athletes, officials and artists that featured in the blockbuster opening ceremony to the 2018 Gold Coast Games.

On several occasions, the live broadcast captured the 70-year-old second wife of Prince Charles flicking through a Games program with no regard for the live action.

The Duchess of Cornwall's disrespectful performance on the stage in the middle of Carrara Stadium overshadowed a series of other bizarre moments that threatened to steal the show away from the army of volunteers, performers and athletes to feature in the three-hour spectacular.

The term "Camilla" was briefly trending on Twitter on Wednesday night after the high-profile royal's lack of interest in the opening ceremony left fans of the Commonwealth Games both angry and amused.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, with Aboriginal elder Patricia O'Connor and Peter Beattie.

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, officially opened the Games on behalf of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in a speech addressed to the entire Commonwealth.

Prince Charles and Camilla arrived in Queensland hours before the games festivities officially began and entered the stadium shortly after a heavy downpour fell on the Gold Coast minutes before the ceremony was scheduled to begin.

"Over the years these 'Friendly Games' have shown the potential of the Commonwealth to connect people of different backgrounds and nationalities," the Prince told the near-capacity crowd in the 35,000-seat Carrara Stadium.

His address came after his partner was busted by Channel 7 cameras paying no attention to Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) chairman Peter Beattie as he welcomed the royal couple.

I think that Camilla was reading a New Idea #GC2018 — Paul Hogan (@realpaulhogan) April 4, 2018

The bizarre moments that plagued the ceremony started right from the athletes' procession, with the eclectic uniforms sparking heated debate over which was the worst-dressed country at the Commonwealth Games.

HAHAHAHAHAHA at Camilla thumbing through the programme! I’ve died. BAHAHAHAHAHA #GC2018 — Jessica Clement (@jess_clement) April 4, 2018

Wales' entry in a striking Hawaiian shirt-like ensemble was the early leader in a competitive field.

Wales - easily the best dressed team so far. Absolutely outrageous shirt situation here #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/r0n7hdchOH — Rebecca Myers (@rebeccacmyers) April 4, 2018

The cheekiest addition to the weird and wacky moments was spotted early on when an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction saw viewers around the world subjected to a full moon during Ricki-Lee Coulter's beach-themed performance.