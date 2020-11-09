Camm declares victory over seat of Whitsunday

LNP candidate Amanda Camm has declared victory over the seat of Whitsunday saying preferences would get her over the line.

Almost 86 per cent of the vote has now been counted and as of 9.50am today, LNP’s Amanda Camm had claimed 32.86 per cent of the vote in the official first preference count.

ALP’s Angie Kelly sat closely behind on 32.72 per cent with just 39 first preference votes separating the pair.

However, Ms Camm believed the preference count was leaning in her favour and pushed her to declare a victory.

Despite Labor securing the majority in parliament, Ms Camm said her first priority would be fulfilling the commitments she made during her campaign.

“Not many (of my commitments) were matched and so sadly that is disappointing, but certainly there were some commitments made for our broader Mackay Whitsunday region so I plan to ensure and hold the government to account on those commitments,” she said.

“I am also very keen to work with the two councils in our region and our Federal Government.

Whitsunday LNP candidate Amanda Camm and Opposition environment and tourism spokesman David Crisafulli. Ms Camm said her priority now would be fulfilling election promises, especially to the tourism industry. Picture: Supplied

“There are challenges in the tourism industry that our government needs to address and I will be a member who will work very hard on behalf of our tourism industry.”

She believed there would be a lot of legislation that would come forward in the next year regarding tourism and said she would push for a fair share for the Whitsundays.

Ms Camm believed the office would remain in Proserpine and she will spend the next few weeks getting everything organised before getting to work.

She thanked her supporters and other candidates for the election

“I think we all put our hand up with the best of intentions to serve our electorate,” she said.

“I take my hat off to anyone who puts their hand up to serve.

More stories

IN PICTURES: $1.1b estate boasts shopping, sports and hotel

15 things you missed in the Whitsunday council meeting

Thousands of Queensland jobs no one wants

“(Angie Kelly) is well respected and put up a good campaign and a good fight, even coming late into the piece.

“I look forward to working with her over the course of the next four years.”

The former Mackay deputy mayor takes the place of NQ First candidate Jason Costigan who conceded defeat on the night of the election.