Camm reveals vision for region in maiden speech

THE new Whitsunday MP has vowed to back the many industries that make up the fabric of the region during her maiden speech in parliament on Thursday.

Amanda Camm outlined her vision for the Whitsunday electorate, saying it was made up of many valued industries that created opportunities for the next generations.

As a former cane farmer, Ms Camm said she would ensure those who worked in grazing and sugar milling were recognised.

“(To ensure) farmers are respected as custodians for the land and waterways and recognised for this contribution,” she said.

More stories:

‘RIDICULOUS’: Sparks fly over Shute Harbour

Hamilton Island Airport head elected to industry board

LIGHT IT UP: Track upgrades set to boost racing

Ms Camm told members of parliament she would ensure the Great Barrier Reef and tourism operators were never overlooked or taken for granted.

She said she wanted to ensure volunteer organisations were respected and valued.

“It’s these grassroots services that contribute to the fabric of our community,” she said.

During her speech, Ms Camm gave an insight into her extensive experience across a range of industries.

This included cane farming, sugar chemistry, philanthropic fundraising, travel and most recently, the deputy mayor position within Mackay Regional Council.

Ms Camm said through her various positions she had developed an understanding of the challenges in different sectors and a passion for regional economic development.

Whitsunday MP Amanda Camm and Opposition Leader David Crisafulli.

She shared the inspiration she had garnered from her great uncle Ronald Camm, who was the longest serving member for the seat of Whitsunday from 1961 to 1980.

“Being raised on the land is part of who I am and why I’m so passionate about rural and regional Queensland,” she said.

“Helping plant cane or setting up irrigation is where my work ethic was established.”

Ms Camm thanked her family, supporters and residents in the Whitsunday electorate for their support.

To round out her first speech, she promised to work hard and demonstrate courage, integrity and passion to make a positive impact.

“I will respect this house, the history, the present day it represents and the important role it plays in the roles of all Queenslanders now and into the future,” she said.

Ms Camm was elected as the new Whitsunday MP earlier this month, claiming 32.85 per cent of the vote.