Camp brings world to see the beauty of the Whitsundays

LOVED IT: Tiril Malen (Norway), Talia Davids (Belgium), Selen Guler (Turkey), Filippo Dall'Osso (Italy) and Quirine Adriaansens (Netherlands) at the Airlie Beach Foreshore markets on their last day of the Lions International Youth Camp at Camp Kanga.

LOVED IT: Tiril Malen (Norway), Talia Davids (Belgium), Selen Guler (Turkey), Filippo Dall'Osso (Italy) and Quirine Adriaansens (Netherlands) at the Airlie Beach Foreshore markets on their last day of the Lions International Youth Camp at Camp Kanga. Jessica Lamb

YOUNG adults representing 19 countries congregated at Camp Kanga for the Lions International Youth Exchange from July 21-29.

Forty-one youths, aged 16-21, arrived at the locally-based camp from Italy, Finland, France, United Kingdom, United States, Germany, Belgium, Japan, Taiwan, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, Israel, Hungary, Netherlands, Norway and Australia.

The visitors took full advantage of the tourist attractions in the Whitsundays, participating in ocean rafting, scenic flights over the Great Barrier Reef, Bredl's farm and the Airlie Beach Saturday markets.

The camp experience provided a taste of Australian culture as local musician Bob Barford told stories, recited poetry and sang Aussie bush ballads.

Whitsunday Lions Club president Helen Toy said the campers informed her they had sung Home Among the Gumtrees on the flight back to Europe.

"They had a wonderful time and the weather was perfect,” Ms Toy said. "They saw whales, turtles and fish and were absolutely enraptured by the koalas at Bredl's Wild Farm.

"All their feedback forms said they would highly recommend the scenic flights, too. They absolutely loved it.”

Aside from sightseeing excursions, the participants had several opportunities to play team sports and socialise, which Ms Toy said enabled the youth to make friends from all over the world and develop confidence, which improved significantly by the end of the camp.

Most participants left for their home countries on Sunday with some remaining to experience Australia further.